The camera closes for ‘Tich Button’

Having garnered exceptional fame for her flamboyant style as a VJ, the gorgeous, Urwa Hocane went on to enthrall in Pakistani dramas, followed by her successful debut in the film industry. Her outstanding performance in Punjab Nahi Jaungi, along with superstars like Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, and Ahmed Ali Butt has enabled her to win prestigious accolades for all the right reasons, getting the movie to reach unprecedented heights. Last year, the diva had decided to wear the producer’s hat to make a movie of her own, ‘Tich Button’, in collaboration with ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, opting for her better half, Farhan Saeed along with virtuoso superstars like Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn amid others as fragments of the ensemble cast.

The teaser of Tich Button looks astoundingly pleasing to the senses despite not having any verbal conversation in its entire duration of one minute and four seconds. However, the only dialogue this teaser incorporates, comes at the end, to ignite just the right amount of anticipation.

Urwa has recently taken to Instagram to tell her followers that the Tich Button team has finally wrapped up the shooting spree after a long pause due to the pandemic situation and social distancing. The photo incorporates Iman Ali, Marina Khan, Feroze Khan, Qasim Ali Mureed, Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn along with other renown artists, smiling for the camera.

Tich Button is helmed by the acclaimed director, Qasim Ali Mureed, who has provided audiences with well-celebrated dramas like Aangan and Prem Gali.

