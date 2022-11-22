How is FIFA Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony historic?

Started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran in front of 60,000 people in the stadium and millions watching at home, The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has finally begun with zeal, and hope Sunday evening PST.

In an unprecedented move, the biggest sporting event is taking place for the first time in the Middle East, making Qatar the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup.

Even before the event’s start on Sunday 20th November, Muslim countries have been praising Qatar for all the right reasons. Let’s have a look at a few factors, this world cup will be remembered for.

Verses from the Holy Quran and Hadiths on airports welcoming the teams and fans

Ban on Alcohol

Goodie bags with Musk and Oud.

Morgan Freeman x Ghanim Al Muftah: “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another,” Ghanim Al Muftah said. This is the first time that a Fifa World Cup opened with Quranic verses.

Official Mascot for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatari Traditional dance

