How much money did Javed Sheikh charge to work in the film with Shah Rukh Khan?

Veteran TV and film actor, Javed Sheikh, in an interview with a digital channel, revealed the reason he took just a rupee for working in the super hit Bollywood movie, Om Shanti Om.

The renowned actor mentioned that he didn’t want to charge any fee for his role in the film which starred Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

He mentioned that working with Shahrukh Khan was a great honor for him so he didn’t want to take any money. However, due to pressure from his manager, he ended up taking only one rupee for his fees.

It is worth noticing that Javed Sheikh played a super successful Bollywood actor named Rajesh Kapoor in the film. Juhi Chawala’s brother had arranged an apartment for him before the shooting of the film.

It is evident that Javed Sheikh is among the few Pakistani actors who have worked in both Pakistani and Indian film industries.

Recently, in the ARY Digital drama serial “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha”, Javed Sheikh portrayed the character of Areeb’s father, showcasing his acting prowess. The cast of the hit serial also includes Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, Zaviyar Nauman Ejaz, and Rabya Kulsoom.

