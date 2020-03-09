Humaima Malik lauds brother Feroze Khan’s decision of quitting showbiz

Famous Pakistani actor, Feroze Khan, announced last Friday that he is quitting the showbiz industry and decided to use the media platform for spreading the teaching of Islam.

– my fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah,Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones. — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) March 6, 2020

He made the announcement in a tweet, said: “I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”

Following his decision, his elder sister, the model-cum-actor Humaima Malik also took to Twitter to write in support of her brother. She wrote, “I am going through that time of my life when my siblings are playing a role of inspiration for.” She said she is proud of Feroze for his decision. “You are blessed that Allah has chosen you at such a young age,” she continued.

I am going through that time of my life when my siblings are playing a role of inspiration for. Dear @ferozekhaan , we all are so proud of your decision to chose your path of Siraatul Mustaqeem. You are blessed that Allah has chosen you at such a young age. — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) March 7, 2020

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who had recently taken a pause from the media fraternity appreciated Feroze. “May Allah help us to keep our intentions pure & give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding,” he prayed.

Masha Allah?….I pray tht May Allah help us to keep our intentions pure & give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding. May Allah bless u brother. https://t.co/hL6ZWwUu98 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) March 8, 2020

Feroze Khan is currently winning hearts as Hamza in ARY Digital’s Ishqiya which also stars Hania Aamir, Ramsha Khan, and Gohar Rasheed in pivotal roles.

Moreover, a movie, Tich Button, featuring Feroze Khan, Iman Ali, Farhan Saeed and Sonya Hussyn is in the finalization phase where the actor is performing a central role. The upcoming movie is slated to hit screens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

