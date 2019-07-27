Celebrities wish Humayun Saeed on his 48th birthday
Whenever anyone will ask the name of one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world, we could just think of Humayun Saeed instantly. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The movies he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks of the entire country for obvious reasons.
On the occasion of 48th birthday, his close friends have taken to social media to not only wish him on his birthday but to also sprinkle prayers’ confetti over the actor.
One of his best friends, the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal takes to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.
Happy birthday superstar brother @iamhumayunsaeed !!! May u have many many many more and may u look the same 😉
— Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) July 26, 2019
Humayun’s better half pens down a heartfelt note that says, “Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to the best husband I could ever have asked for. Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in my life, for being upbeat, cheerful and positive always. For always believing the best in people and for giving endlessly.” She prays, “May Allah bless you with a long life filled with good health, happiness, and serenity.”
Heres wishing the happiest birthday to the best husband I could ever have asked for. Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in my life, for being upbeat, cheerful and positive always. For always believing the best in people and for giving endlessly.. May Allah bless you with a long life filled with good health, happiness and serenity. May this year prove to be the best one so far ???????? I love you ?
The super-humorous Ahmed Ali Butt also wishes Humayun on his birthday and talks about how great of a friend and mentor he really is.” You are golden and that’s why we love you may Allah bless you always with health wealth and stealth,” he says.
The man standing next to me is known as @saeedhumayun and most know him as the biggest Superstar of pakistan entertainment industry, he has played romantic roles, comic roles, action roles and even negative roles and sometimes egg rolls too but I have had the pleasure of working with him as the best role ever… That of a friend and mentor. Thank you for all your generosity and wisdom I have kept is safe in a box and I'll look at it one day soon. You are golden and that's why we love you may Allah bless you always with health wealth and stealth ???? I love you my friend. #happybirthday #birthdayboy #humayunsaeed
The gorgeous Mawra Hocane uploads a set of photos with Humayun speaking about how she had to go through the entire camera roll to look for them. She says, “It’s always been so comforting & warm to just be around you! Shine brighter than all the years gone by!”
This may look like I’ve only picked my own pictures that happen to have you but trust me I’ve gone through my entire camera roll to realise we never took pictures together through the shoot. I guess we were better than that. Happy birthday to you, the chivalrous one. It’s always been so comforting & warm to just be around you! Shine brighter than all the years gone by!!!! Happy happy birthday !!!!!! ???????????????? @saeedhumayun #Hero
Mawra’s elder sister, Urwa Hocane also wishes her Fawwad Khagga from the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi on his birthday. Have a look.
The uber-energetic Fahad Mustafa calls Humayun “the most genuine person in the industry.”
The immensely talented, Yasir Hussain not only calls him the “Waheed Muraad” of this era but also the only romantic actor we currently have in the Pakistani industry.
We wish the ultimate king of the Pakistani media industry a very happy birthday. More power to you Humayun!
