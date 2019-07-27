Celebrities wish Humayun Saeed on his 48th birthday

Whenever anyone will ask the name of one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world, we could just think of Humayun Saeed instantly. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The movies he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks of the entire country for obvious reasons.

On the occasion of 48th birthday, his close friends have taken to social media to not only wish him on his birthday but to also sprinkle prayers’ confetti over the actor.

One of his best friends, the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal takes to Twitter to wish him on his birthday.

Happy birthday superstar brother @iamhumayunsaeed !!! May u have many many many more and may u look the same 😉 — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) July 26, 2019

Humayun’s better half pens down a heartfelt note that says, “Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to the best husband I could ever have asked for. Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in my life, for being upbeat, cheerful and positive always. For always believing the best in people and for giving endlessly.” She prays, “May Allah bless you with a long life filled with good health, happiness, and serenity.”

The super-humorous Ahmed Ali Butt also wishes Humayun on his birthday and talks about how great of a friend and mentor he really is.” You are golden and that’s why we love you may Allah bless you always with health wealth and stealth,” he says.

The gorgeous Mawra Hocane uploads a set of photos with Humayun speaking about how she had to go through the entire camera roll to look for them. She says, “It’s always been so comforting & warm to just be around you! Shine brighter than all the years gone by!”

Mawra’s elder sister, Urwa Hocane also wishes her Fawwad Khagga from the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi on his birthday. Have a look.

The uber-energetic Fahad Mustafa calls Humayun “the most genuine person in the industry.”

The immensely talented, Yasir Hussain not only calls him the “Waheed Muraad” of this era but also the only romantic actor we currently have in the Pakistani industry.

We wish the ultimate king of the Pakistani media industry a very happy birthday. More power to you Humayun!

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

