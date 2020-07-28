Superstar Humayun Saeed celebrated birthday amid love and contentment

Whenever anyone will ask the name of one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world, we could just think of Humayun Saeed instantly. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The movies he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks of the entire country for obvious reasons.

On the occasion of the 49th birthday, his close friends have taken to social media to not only wish him on his birthday but to also sprinkle prayers’ confetti over the actor.

One of his best friends, the Founder and President of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday.

CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Jerjees Seja was also one of the first few people to wish the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor on his birthday.

Humayun Saeed’s better half, Samina Humayun Saeed wished “the light” of her life on his birthday with an abundance of love and prayers.

She also made sure to make his day memorable, by organizing an intimate birthday party for him along with Sana Shahnawaz.

Humayun’s work buddies gave him a surprise whilst being in a meeting.

Being the undisputed king of the Pakistani entertainment scene, Humayun Saeed has got a lot of friends. A few of his friends went to his house to surprise him on his birthday. Have a look at Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Ashraf, Farhan Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Asim Jofa, Irfan Malik, and Qasim Ali Mureed having a fabulous time at the Punjab Nahi Jaungi’s superstar’s residence.

That’s not all; celebrities ranging from Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Faysal Quraishi, Ali Zafar, and Urwa Hocane to Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Omer Shahzad, Sohai Ali Abro, Aijaz Aslam, Sana Javed, Yasir Nawaz, Azfar Rehman, and others wished the superstar.

Happy birthday @iamhumayunsaeed. Always humble, supportive and a sport. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) July 27, 2020

Two cuties, Roomi of Meray Paas Tum Ho aka Shees Sajjad Gul, and Ahmed Shah also sent love for their friend, Humayun Saeed.

Here’s wishing the ultimate king of the Pakistani media industry a life filled with an abundance of health and success.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

