Humayun Saeed pens a heartfelt note for Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi

The suave Hamza Ali Abbasi and the dapper Humayun Saeed have been friends for a very long time. The exceptional chemistry they had in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani was undoubtedly tremendous, so much so that it had become one of the catalysts for the movie to transcend the boundaries of Pakistani cinema.

Humayun Saeed and his family have recently met Hamza Ali Abbasi and his family on their trip to Islamabad. Not only has Danish from Meray Paas Tum Ho met Hamza, but also his young one, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi, and to express his feelings, he took to Instagram to pen an endearing note.

Related: Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan’s birthday

“Masha Allah the most adorable and chilled out kid Mustafa Hamza Abbasi. Had the strangest yet happiest feeling when I held him; sudden realisation that Hamza’s not only married but also has a child!” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Humayun Saeed (@saeedhumayun)

The actor-cum-producer went on to give prayers and wishes to the child and his family, “May Allah protect the entire family from evil eyes. May Allah bless them all and May Allah give Mustafa a life filled with lots and lots of joy, success and wellbeing.”

Here’s wishing Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi and his parents, a life filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Blogs

Behold: ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ is in the works

Blogs

Leading lady Maya Ali sheds tears while watching her scenes in Pehli Si Mohabbat

Blogs

Here’s how ARY Digital dramas are being dominated by women

Blogs

In Photos: Rabab Hashim’s charming Mayun–Mehndi

[X] Close