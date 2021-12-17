Humayun Saeed receives UAE Golden Visa

Whenever anyone will ask the name of one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world, we could just think of Humayun Saeed instantly. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The movies he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks of the entire country for obvious reasons. Likewise, his ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ is considered one of the best Pakistani dramas ever made.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani protagonist took to Instagram Friday afternoon to publish a photo of himself receiving the Golden Visa of the UAE.

He wrote, “Honoured to receive the Golden Visa from the UAE. Very grateful for all the love and appreciation the people of UAE have always shown to me and my work. My family and I have always loved Dubai and thoroughly enjoy our trips here which I suppose are now going to increase!”

Humayun Saeed went on to pay his gratitude to the UAE Government, Dubai Film and TV Commission, and ARY Digital Network.

His post soon received an outpour of love, prayers, and appreciation from fellow actors including Adnan Siddiqui, Naveed Raza, Asim Mehmood, his brother Salman Saeed, and others.

The entertainer had also been conferred with the Pride of Performace accolade earlier this year by President Arif Alvi. “The Pride of Performance is my most special accolade for it is a recognition by the State. I have always firmly believed that being Pakistani is my only true identity & have tried my utmost best to make Pakistan proud,” he had penned.

Here’s congratulating the maestro, Humayun Saeed for his impeccable work.