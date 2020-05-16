Mr. & Mrs. Humayun Saeed share endearing notes on wedding anniversary

Whenever anyone asks to name one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world in both dramas and movies. Well, we would just simply say Humayun Saeed. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The projects he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks and dramas of the entire country for obvious reasons.

Humayun Saeed is a producer besides an actor and his better half, Samina Humayun Saeed shares the same passion. The cuties accompany each other in the days of shooting and the days of success of their respective projects.

Humayun took to Instagram Friday night to wish his spouse on the wedding anniversary, calling her as his anchor. He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary Sam! May you continue to be my rock, may you continue to remain my anchor. May you and I stay together, happy and blessed, till the end of time. I love you!”

Well, his better half also penned down a heartfelt note for the hubby. “Happy wedding anniversary my love. Today I wish and pray, like I do every day, may Allah bless us with eternal happiness, may Allah keep us together forever, may you continue to be the reason for my smile, and I yours. I love you,” she said.

The posts of both lovebirds accumulated love and prayers from fellow celebrities and fans instantly.

Here’s wishing them a life of togetherness filled with love and contentment galore.

