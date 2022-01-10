Humayun Saeed becomes the first ever Pakistani to star in a Netflix Original

Humayun Saeed will play Princess Diana’s close friend Hasnat Khan, who she called ‘Mr. Wonderful’, in the fifth season of popular Netflix show, The Crown, ARY News reported.

Journalist Hasan Zaidi took to Twitter Sunday, to announce the inclusion of superstar Humayun Saeed in the next season of The Crown. He wrote, “BIG BREAKING: Can confirm that the next season of Netflix’s The Crown will also star our very own Humayun Saeed. He will be playing surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan, Lady Diana’s alleged ‘true love’ who she apparently called ‘Mr. Wonderful’.”

BIG BREAKING: Can confirm that the next season of Netflix’s The Crown @TheCrownNetflix will also star our very own @iamhumayunsaeed. He will be playing surgeon Dr Hasnat Ahmed, Lady Diana’s alleged ‘true love’ who she apparently called “Mr Wonderful.” pic.twitter.com/ChrsVqnCcK — Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) January 9, 2022

As per entertainment journalist Hassan Choudary, this revelation makes Humayun the first ever Pakistani to be cast in a Netflix original.

Breaking and HUGE: Humayun Saeed becomes first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Will be seen as Dr Hasnat in The Crown. Congratulations to him and to us!!! Whoaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! #TheCrown @TheCrownNetflix @iamhumayunsaeed @netflix pic.twitter.com/lUZZvDsyjC — Hassan Choudary (@hassanchoudary) January 9, 2022

Humayun Saeed’s co-star and friend Mahira Khan also shared her joy via Twitter. She wrote, “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!!” she exclaimed. “What a show! What a star.”

Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah ????????? ?????????????? What a show! What a star 🙂 @iamhumayunsaeed @TheCrownNetflix — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 9, 2022

Whenever anyone will ask the name of one Pakistani actor who is not only acclaimed in Pakistan but is also celebrated across the world, we could just think of Humayun Saeed instantly. The legendary actor has given his best performances in dramas and movies alike. The movies he works in, become the highest-grossing flicks of the entire country for obvious reasons. Likewise, his ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ is considered one of the best Pakistani dramas ever made.

Here’s congratulating our very own Danish on achieving such a huge milestone.

