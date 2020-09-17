Girl pays gratitude to Feroze Khan after the arrest of accused Ibsham Zahid

Unfortunately, violence against women and children is blatantly increasing with each passing day across the country. Be it a 6-year-old girl living in PIB, Karachi, or a mother of two driving with her kids on the motorway near Lahore, untamed beasts are victimizing innocent citizens every day. Likewise, a news had been circulating on different media platforms of a teenage boy, Ibsham Zahid threatening a girl of severe consequences via video messages and voice notes.

Today, Ibsham, the boy accused of threatening the girl has been arrested from Lahore after a social media campaign against him.

Videos and photos suggest Ibsham was explicitly threatening the girl and her family members after she refused to obey him to have an immoral relationship. The messages and videos he had sent to the girl delineate weapons and strong language.

However, Ibsham’s sister took to Instagram talking about her “side” of the story. She wrote her brother is suffering from Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), anger management issues, and is highly unstable, emotionally. She further mentioned her parents are trying their best to help Ibsham in his treatment with the help of professionals.

In another post, she lauded the victim for coming out against her brother and hoped justice is served.

Apart from various celebrities who came forward to support the girl who had come out and accused Ibsham, Feroze Khan made a social media portal to save children and women from harassment and promised the girl that he will stand with her. With at least 88,000 followers as of now, the Instagram account ‘We Will fight For You’ aims to help children and women enduring harassment or blackmailing.

After the arrest of Ibsham, the girl took to Instagram to extend her gratitude to Feroze for “the constant support he had shown since the start.”

Kudos to Feroze for extending help and support! More power to you!

