In Photos: Iman Ali is arguably the happiest bride for all the right reasons!

Albeit being the daughter of the veteran actor, Abid Ali, the gorgeous, Iman Ali has garnered an infinite amount of praise and love for her spectacular acting and adroit dance skills. She has been winning ample hearts ever since her debut in a fashion show, followed by her appearance in dramas and movies alike.

The prima donna has recently tied the nuptial knot with her beau, Babar Bhatti in a simple yet astonishingly surreal wedding ceremony, attended by her close friends and family members. Although the actress did not intend to make her wedding a trend on social media, the entire affair has ended up being a trend entitled #BaIman with over 3,400 posts on Instagram.

Iman has been really active on her Instagram lately and she revealed the news of her wedding through this video of designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin on Iman’s Dholki.

She then instantly posted a photo with the love of her life.

All the top-notch celebrities could be seen at her Dholkis and even in her Mayun ceremony.

The ‘Tich Button’ couple is also here.

Then comes her ceremonial Shendi event where she donned an outstanding traditional outfit embellished with a consistent smile on her face throughout the event.

This is how the cutie comes to the venue with her friends and family members. The amount of excitement she has in her heart can easily be deciphered through this video.

The model can still dance better than ample other divas in the Pakistani fashion industry. Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself.

The stunning Urwa and the surreal Alizeh Gabol also show up at the ceremony. Don’t they look breathtaking?

The beautiful couple of Urwa and Farhan also shows some flamboyant dance moves with an ace.

Other celebrity friends of the breezy bride make sure to shake a leg on the occasion too.

Let’s have a look at all the celebrities who graced Iman’s ceremonial event, making them absolutely magical.

And then comes the moment we all have been looking for. The beautiful bride finally says “Qabool Hai” (Yes), sitting with her super-daddy, the legendary, Abid Ali.

Just look at the happiest bride of the entire year! She teases her husband as he says yes for the Nikkah.

Whenever we hear the phrase “Born for each other,” we often think of different couples. We’re certain the duo of these adorable people will be looked upon as the perfect couple for a long, long time.

We have seen the prima donna dancing, but little did we know that her better half can also dance pretty well and these few videos are the proof.

We literally couldn’t get enough of this enchantress looking like a legit queen on her big day.

Go and get somebody in your life as soon as possible, who looks at you the way this adorable bride is looking at her life partner.

We wish the euphoric Iman Ali and the suave Babbar Bhatti a life full of health, love, and contentment galore.

