Imran Abbas nominated in the list of 100 most Handsome Men

South Asian men are arguably considered a bunch of irresistibly dapper and suave looking men in the world. In the recent past, our hunks have been winning ample contests of handsomeness by garnering a place in lists that constitute people from across the globe. Be it Pakistan, Bollywood and even Hollywood, Pakistani men rule over many hearts for their surreal looks and ecstatic physique.

This year, the official Instagram account for The 100 Most Beautiful /100 Most handsome men has nominated a phenomenal Pakistani man in their list yet again. One of the smartest men of the country, Imran Abbas has become the first Pakistani to come in the list for the year 2019. Our very own, Zain from Koi Chand Rakh has joined the list for his legit gorgeous face and exceptional eyes.

The actor has taken to Instagram to reveal the news to his followers. He writes, “After being the only one from Pakistan selected in final list of Tccandler ‘most good looking men’ 2018. Once again representing Pakistan in the nominees of the same list. Vote for the final list.”

Having garnered utmost fame with his stellar performance in various dramas, Imran Abbas is well-celebrated for his lead role in Abdullah: The Final Witness which has been featured in the 2015’s Cannes Film Festival. Imran has also worked in Bollywood movies, starring opposite the sensational Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D and alongside actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Afzal Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Noor-ul-Ain star has worked extensively in Pakistani dramas that got him immense praise in all hemispheres of the world. His talents are not just confined to his on-screen appearances, this super-skilled man is also an owner of the melodious voice and can write poetry with absolute mastery.

More power to you Imran! We wish you well for this contest and all your future endeavors.

