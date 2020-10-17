Imran Abbas meets famous chef CZN Burak in Turkey

Wearing a protective shield, Imran Abbas recently took to Instagram to reveal he is going to Turkey in the midst of the pandemic. He wrote, “Corona is not over yet.. Keep all the SOPs under consideration while you are on land or onboard. Stay safe, protected, healthy, and alive.”

He further uploaded a few more photos from Turkey, giving us some major travel goals.

Moreover, the superstar made sure to visit one of the renowned Turkish chefs, Burak Ozdemir aka CZN Burak. He not only met him but also got a custom made Turkish bread with Imran’s name on it. He wrote, “Thanks to @cznburak , the famous international turkish chef who made this special turkish bread with my name on it.”

He went on to write, “Everything was beautiful” and “see you in Pakistan” in the Turkish language.

Which other places in Turkey do you want to see Imran Abbas visit? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Having garnered utmost fame with his stellar performance in various dramas, Imran Abbas is well-celebrated for his lead role in Abdullah: The Final Witness which has been featured in the 2015’s Cannes Film Festival. Imran has also worked in Bollywood movies, starring opposite the sensational Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D and alongside actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Fawad Afzal Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Noor-ul-Ain star has worked extensively in Pakistani dramas that got him immense praise in all hemispheres of the world. His talents are not just confined to his on-screen appearances, this super-skilled man is also an owner of the melodious voice and can write poetry with absolute mastery.

