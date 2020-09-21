In Photos: Amal Muneeb turns one!

Not so long ago, actor Muneeb Butt took to social media to announce the birth of his firstborn. He wrote, “I don’t have words to explain the feelings! Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed me with the most precious gift!” He shared that he is delighted to hold his daughter is in his arms. She has been named Amal Muneeb.

Well, Aiman and Muneeb’s little girl Amal is now one year old. The cutie has just had her first birthday last Saturday and her parents and khala Minal Khan made it a memorable one.

The couple booked the amusement area of a local shopping mall in Karachi, invited all the a-list fellow celebrities to have an evening filled with infinite fun.

From flamboyant decor to a fruit-themed cake, the place looked as gorgeous as it gets.

Donning a constant smile on their faces Amal’s parents look perfect as they pose for a bunch of photos.

Such an adorable family. Do you agree?

The entire birthday party was oozing with such vibrant colors sprinkling positive vibes across the venue.

Pose or no pose, little Amal looks like a legit princess in every photo. Do you not agree?

This is how parents and the photographer try to make the cutie smile for the photos.

Apart from Aiman, Muneeb, and Minal, newlyweds Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir also graced the birthday party along with Noor Zafar Khan.

Here’s wishing Amal and her parents a life filled with an abundance of happiness and love galore.

