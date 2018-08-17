In Photos: Ayeza and Danish Share Heartfelt Notes On Wedding Anniversary

Comprising the gorgeous, Ayeza Khan and the dapper, Danish Taimoor, this power couple is arguably one of the most favorite celebrity couples of Pakistan. Ayeza and Danish have never missed a chance to oomph their fans with excitement and admiration. The amount of cuteness they cater to each other and their fans can easily be deciphered by their Instagram posts.

Ayeza and Danish have got married in 2014 after the relationship of 8 years and they have two children. The former has started off her career at the age of 18 garnering her a spot in ARY Digital’s Aks that got her massive attention across the country. Pyarey Afzal has happened to be the defining moment of Ayeza’s career, making her steal the limelight for all the right reasons. The latter has kicked off his career as a model but he went on to grab recognition with his stellar acting in various dramas, ending up in super hit movies like Jalaibee and Wrong No. under the banner of ARY Films.

August 16 marks the anniversary of Ayeza and Danish and to celebrate the day, they have decided to pour an infinite amount of love for each other through a set of legit breathtaking photos accompanied by heartfelt captions.

Donned in a grand gold and white outfit, Ayeza looks drop-dead gorgeous, embellished with precise jewelry complemented by a light makeup. Danish looks equally fascinating, wearing a white pleated front tuxedo shirt with black dress pants and a nice-looking watch.

Four years and still going strong! Have a look at these cuties sprinkling an abundance of charm on our screens.

Both thespians have chosen a particular photo to share along with the heartfelt notes. They have thanked each other for such gorgeous four years of togetherness. The suave, Danish Taimoor takes it to Instagram to appreciate Ayeza for these amazing years. “In case you didn’t know.. Baby I am crazy about ya..and I would be lying if I said that i could live this life without ya even though I don’t tell you all the time.. YOU HAD MY HEART LONG LONG TIME AGO.. in case you didn’t know.. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY… 4 saal guzar gaye lagta hai kl ki baat ho!”

In a response to Danish’s adorable post, Ayeza writes, ” By your side and in your arms, this is the best way to spend my life forever.” She goes on to say, “Happy 4th wedding anniversary @danishtaimoor16 And honestly i was not expecting the post from you because i know how shy you are to express your feelings infront of the world but see after 4 years you are becoming “Me” hahah, things do change in better way ofcourse and you know what i was feeling shy reading that post while sitting infront of you hahaha aa nai rahi Tabdeeli agai ha.” She further say thanks to her hubby, saying, “Thankyou for holding my hand through this life, thankyou for the love and friendship. And most of all, thankyou for the pleasure of being your wife.” Take note people! She’s about to tell something extremely important! “Sach bataon: Asal Pyar shadi k baad he shuru hota ha us se pehlay sirf “i love you” hota ha”(Actual love starts after wedding. It’s just a matter of words, “I love you,” without wedding)

With all this being said, have a look the photo where Ayeza writes, “Khushiya dhoondne se nai… Khush rehne se milti hai.” (Happiness cannot be found, it is attained by living happily) We literally cannot stop swooning over the bond these cuties share!

We wish our favorite couple, ample years of togetherness with love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments below.

