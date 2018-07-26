In Photos: Celebrities Vote For A Better And Prosper Pakistan

Yesterday marked the day when ample Pakistanis come out of their homes to cast vote for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan on the instance of the general elections 2018. This year’s elections are pivotal for an abundance of reasons. Women from regions like Dir, Kohistan, North and South Waziristan have come forward to vote, setting a benchmark in the history of Pakistani elections.

In spite of the upcoming award function which is scheduled in Toronto, Canada, in a few days, ample Pakistani A-list celebrities have cast their votes to encourage their fans to vote and to tell the importance of voting to the world.

The utterly gorgeous, Neelam Muneer votes with her mommy, donned in all traditional with a light makeup.

The maestro, Jan Rambo and his astounding better half, Sahiba have cast their votes, rocking the shades.

Sanam Chaudhary puts up a collage incorporating two photos. She combines a selfie revealing her face with a victory sign from her fingers, delineating the vote mark.

The captivating, Sana Javed, poses for a photo, dressed in a beauteous blue Kurti and striped trousers with a huge black bag and straight hair.

The super-model, Amna Baber posts a photo of herself, wearing a veil over her head. Albeit being simple, she has still managed to look pretty.

Our favorite female protagonist from the highly anticipated, JPNA2, Mawra Hocane has traveled to her hometown, Islamabad just to cast her valuable vote.

Her elder sissy, Urwa Hocane has also made a short trip to the capital for her vote. She looks cute, donned in white.

Urwa’s dapper hubby, Farhan Saeed also puts up a selfie on his Instagram account, showing his inked thumb to all his fans.

The Sabzwari clan has also come out to vote for their favorite political candidates for a brighter Pakistan.

The ultimate super-model of Pakistan, Nadia Hussain has also voted along with her hubby. She posts this photo of herself, her husband and her thumb exhibiting flamboyant nail art.

Our very own, Ayaz Samoo, aka Sajid Billa looks suave as he poses for this photo after casting his precious vote.

The uber talented, Ali Gul Pir, in spite of criticizing various governments, has still voted because it is the responsibility of every citizen.

The veteran actor and morning show host, Faysal Qureshi has cast his vote with his better half, Sana.

Our Azaadi star, Moammar Rana also casts his valuable vote with his spouse.

The legendary, Samina Peerzada is among the first set of celebrities to cast their vote. She posts this selfie depicting her vote mark and her black nails.

The boy with a magical voice box, Bilal Khan urges his fans and followers to bear a bit of sun and long lines in order to vote.

Our favorite, Zain, from Koi Chand Rakh has posted a photo of his thumb with an encouraging caption. He says, “Go and cast your vote now.”

The dapper, Hamza Ali Abbasi casts his vote amidst other voters of the constituency.

The passion of vote can easily be deciphered by this photo of our favorite, Bilal Abbas Khan, waking up early in the morning to vote.

The owner of a majestic voice, Uzair Jaswal puts up a photo of his thumb with his side pose in the background to encourage his fans to vote.

Have a look at these cuties from Islamabad, slaying in white.

The dapper, Feroze also puts up this one.

Have a look at our favorite actor, Saad from Pukaar giving us some voting goals.

The inventor of Masoom Sawalat, Waseem Badami has also cast his vote amidst a busy schedule in the election transmission on ARY News.

Muneeb, Minal, and Aiman have also come out to cast their votes for a better Pakistan.

Aijaz asks his fans to avoid wasting the precious vote by going to the polling stations to vote.

The handsome, Fahad Mirza puts up a short video of himself, asking the people to vote.

His spouse, the gorgeous, Sarwat Gillani also posts her photo on her Instagram account, calling it a “great” feeling.

Our very own, Azaadi girl, all dressed up in a patriotic attire, goes out to vote with her family.

The suave, Adeel Hussain, comes out of his house to vote with his supposed brother, Paiman Hussain.

Mani’s beautiful wife, Hira Mani posts this photo of herself, donned in a white dress with a veil on her head on the occasion of Elections 2018.

Maya Ali goes to cast her vote in a light makeup look. She looks equally stunning, even without makeup.

Our favorite character, Heer, from Qurbaan posts this photo of herself with a friend after the voting process.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi sensation, Mehwish Hayat puts up this photo of herself, with Pakistan’s badge on the elections day.

Our favorite host from the well-celebrated, Jeeto Pakistan, Fahad Mustafa shares this picture of himself and his mother with a caption, “Our responsibility is to Vote.. No matter what!”

The stunning, Mansha Pasha says, “No matter who you are voting for today, Do Vote. The only way forward is through Free and Fair Elections.”

The upbeat singer, Zoe Vicajji dons a trendy Nazia Hasan top with black trousers on the instance of general elections 2018.

Our favorite, Sami Khan, uploads a photo on his Instagram account delineating the vote mark on his thumb.

The astounding, Naveen Waqar has also posted a photo to encourage her fans to go out and vote.

The dapper, Asad Siddiqui, is one of the celebrities to stay in Pakistan to fulfill his responsibility of voting.

Pakistan’s ultimate pride, Ali Zafar has posted a photo of himself, pointing his thump into the air with other voters of his constituency. He seems to be totally content over the choice he has made.

The ending of this article is undoubtedly a treat for all the spectators as well. Have a look at the deadly duo, Bilal Maqsood, and Faisal Kapadia sings their super hit, “Main To Dekhunga” to celebrate the success of the elections 2018.

We are hopeful for Pakistan’s brighter and better tomorrow. May the best man win!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

