In Photos: Sonam, Family And Friends On Her Mehndi

After a low-key pre-wedding event on Sunday, Sonam Kapoor’s Mehndi ceremony grabbed a place in the headlines. From the presence of B’ Town big guns to beauteous outfits, the ceremonial Mehndi had all the right reasons to become the talk of the town.

Sonam was dressed in surreal gold and white for the ceremony. She was totally looking like a princess.

The stunning Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to look her best.

These cuties are all smiles in this photo since they are about to start a new life with each other.

This photo of Harshvardhan Kapoor with his sisters is arguably the cutest photo you will see today.

Sonam’s cousins and Boney Kapoor’s daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, looked equally fascinating in the ceremonial Mehndi event.

The heartthrob Arjun Kapoor stands with his dad, Boney Kapoor. Like father like son, indeed.

The owner of ultimate sheer beauty, Jacqueline poses for a selfie with the groom of the evening.

Floral is the new classy and the director Karan Johar knows that pretty well. He looks outstanding in this outfit embellished with a multi-color Dupatta.

This photo can surely melt infinite hearts. The Bollywood queen of her era, Rekha poses with the triplets of veteran choreographer, Farah Khan.

The mommy decides to get in the frame too.

Karan Johar posing with his best friend Ranji Mukherjee will definitely take you to the golden era of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Men of the event were equally into posing for quick group photos. All of them decided to go with the theme, besides, of course, Arjun.

Can we take this one as a fan moment? The super dynamic, Varun Dhawan poses for a photo with Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera Kapoor.

These cuties never miss a chance to exhibit some fun-filled poses.

Katrina Kaif’s baby sister, Isabelle Kaif also made sure to be in the attendees of 2018’s best wedding.

Daddy Anil Kapoor was surely the happiest man on the entire planet.

We wish the starlet a gorgeous life ahead.

