In Pictures: Pre-Wedding Party Got Sonam And Anand Dancing
One of the most glamorous protagonists, Sonam Kapoor, is all set to get married to her fashion mogul boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, this week. The wedding has already become a part of headlines after a low-key ceremonial event that took place Sunday evening. Having been donned in a pink, silver, and gold traditional outfit, the bubbly Sonam truly stole the show yesterday. She looks surreal with her laugh while women apply Mehndi to her hands and feet.
Sonam kapoor's Mehendi
This what we call an exquisite Mehndi. Have a closer look.
Coming to the dapper Anand Ahuja, he looks fabulous in this Kurta Pajama, embellished with a pink jacket. His friends go all goofy with the groom before his departure to the venue.
All the A-list celebrities have enthralled the event with their astounding dresses. Sonam’s cousin, Arjun Kapoor looks chic in this Kurta embellished with Polka dots.
Arjun’s dad has also honored the event with his presence. He has wished the starlet too.
#bonnykapoor at brother @anilskapoor house for @sonamkapoor #mehndiceremony
Other attendees of the event include Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and other top-notch celebrities.
Rani Mukherji at Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi Function.
Dressed in white, @karanjohar clicks a selfie with #RaniMukerji and Bride's father @anilskapoor at @sonamkapoor's mehendi ceremony
The Kapoor and sons and daughters and friends look phenomenal in traditional outfits.
Former actor and Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor has posted a heartfelt photo on his Instagram account.
One of her friends has also uploaded a throwback photo where she praises Sonam and her heart.
Sonam,I found this photo of you,at my wedding from 4years back. You will be married tomorrow & I just want to say that in the last 18years that I've known you,you have been the most compassionate woman I've known. Your ability to stick up for people who matter & always shower love & warmth on those you love..even from afar is magical. I don't think I will ever forget 2009,when I started my label & you called me at 7am just to say you will be there when I asked you to come in support & we hadn't even spoken for years. The industry you are in can turn even the best of people,but you have shown to those who know you that you can be exactly who you want to be,hold your ground & still do great work.Through these last few weeks,even though it is you who is getting married,you've gone the extra mile & made sure no one is feeling like they are not a part of your amazing journey with Anand. Thank you for being my lucky charm & showing us that kindness is the only thing that makes a woman beautiful & being emotional is hardly ever a bad thing .
Coming to her family, her sister Rhea Kapoor seems all excited about the wedding.
Cute candid moment of Rhea.
@rheakapoor caught candid as she enjoys at @sonamkapoor's Mehendi Ceremony.
Daddy Anil Kapoor has been all smiles last evening. He has been smiling and dancing throughout the event.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of the year 2018. They carry a long history of posting lovey-dovey photos and videos on their social media accounts. Seems like the lovebirds have maintained their legacy of exhibiting some super cute poses. Have a look at the best moments from yesterday’s event. You will become extra excited for her wedding day.
Ready for weeding !! @sonamkapoor & #anandahuja Pic @mehandi sagai
Awww! These cuties are the perfect definition of love, literally.
Sonam Kapoor's mehandi collection
The Khoobsurat girl showing us some energetic dance moves.
#sonamkishaadi
Just look at this effortlessly gorgeous human being slaying in her PJs after the party.
Waking up with Bride @sonamkapoor's beautiful Mehendi Ceremony Pics.. Cuteness Overloaded..
Wrapping up the entire event, Anand Ahuja posts this photo on his Instagram story.
Ha..Haa!!
We are unexplainably excited for other ceremonial wedding events of our beloved Sonam.
Stay tuned for more from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.
What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.