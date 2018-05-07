In Pictures: Pre-Wedding Party Got Sonam And Anand Dancing

One of the most glamorous protagonists, Sonam Kapoor, is all set to get married to her fashion mogul boyfriend, Anand Ahuja, this week. The wedding has already become a part of headlines after a low-key ceremonial event that took place Sunday evening. Having been donned in a pink, silver, and gold traditional outfit, the bubbly Sonam truly stole the show yesterday. She looks surreal with her laugh while women apply Mehndi to her hands and feet.

This what we call an exquisite Mehndi. Have a closer look.

Coming to the dapper Anand Ahuja, he looks fabulous in this Kurta Pajama, embellished with a pink jacket. His friends go all goofy with the groom before his departure to the venue.

All the A-list celebrities have enthralled the event with their astounding dresses. Sonam’s cousin, Arjun Kapoor looks chic in this Kurta embellished with Polka dots.

Arjun’s dad has also honored the event with his presence. He has wished the starlet too.

Other attendees of the event include Rani Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and other top-notch celebrities.

The Kapoor and sons and daughters and friends look phenomenal in traditional outfits.

Jahaan’s beautiful sisters ????#sonamkishaadi A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on May 6, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

??? #EverydayPhenomenal #SistersBeforeMisters A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on May 6, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Former actor and Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay Kapoor has posted a heartfelt photo on his Instagram account.

One of her friends has also uploaded a throwback photo where she praises Sonam and her heart.

Coming to her family, her sister Rhea Kapoor seems all excited about the wedding.

Cozy beginnings. #everydayphenomenal A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 6, 2018 at 9:43am PDT

Cute candid moment of Rhea.

Daddy Anil Kapoor has been all smiles last evening. He has been smiling and dancing throughout the event.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of the year 2018. They carry a long history of posting lovey-dovey photos and videos on their social media accounts. Seems like the lovebirds have maintained their legacy of exhibiting some super cute poses. Have a look at the best moments from yesterday’s event. You will become extra excited for her wedding day.

Awww! These cuties are the perfect definition of love, literally.

The Khoobsurat girl showing us some energetic dance moves.

Just look at this effortlessly gorgeous human being slaying in her PJs after the party.

Wrapping up the entire event, Anand Ahuja posts this photo on his Instagram story.

We are unexplainably excited for other ceremonial wedding events of our beloved Sonam.

Stay tuned for more from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments