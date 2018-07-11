In Pictures: Alizey Surprises Feroze Khan On His Birthday

Having garnered utmost fame for her commendable acting in ARY Digital’s ‘Chup Raho’, the dapper, Feroze Khan went on to become one of the most loved and praised actors in such a young age. Being the brother of our favorite, Humaima Malik, Feroze has had a tough responsibility to cater exceptional acting and he did that with an absolute mastery, becoming everyone’s favorite, rather instantly. The wedding of our beloved protagonist has happened to be one of the most discussed weddings of entire 2018 for ample reasons. His better half, Alizay does not belong to the fashion fraternity but she attends almost all events with Feroze, giving us some major couple goals.

Today marks the 28th anniversary of the dapper brother of the gorgeous, Humaima Malick and Dua Malick and in order to make this birthday uber special, his spouse, Alizey planned a magical surprise to make him feel like a literal king of the world.

At midnight, Feroze puts up this photo on his Instagram story, mentioning Alizey and a heart.

The amount of love Humaima carries for her baby brother can easily be deciphered by these photos.

On the instance of FK’s birthday, Dua Malick also puts up an old photo of herself and her brother wearing pink spectacles.

Humaima is the true definition of unconditional love. Have a look at these photos posted by the prima donna.

We are certain, you can watch this photo all day long since it exhibits sheer love, absolute cuteness and an unsaid promise of togetherness forever. The amount of happiness this photo is giving depicts the reality that they are unarguably made for each other. Have a look at this adorable caption.

We wish Feroze a very happy birthday and a life filled with absolute love and unending happiness.

