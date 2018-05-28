Our Favourite Bhabi, Alizey Feroze Khan, Can Now Drive Too!

Having accumulated infinite fame through his stellar performance in ARY Digital’s Chup Raho, Feroze Khan went on to become one of the most well-celebrated actors in recent times. Being Humaima Malick’s baby brother, Feroze has failed to let her down by working uber astoundingly in all his projects. Albeit being a flabbergasting actor, Feroze is ruling over a million hearts by his dapper looks and his strong jawline game.

A month ago, the heartthrob has made headlines for his ceremonial wedding events amidst well-acclaimed superstars ranging from Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed to Fawad Afzal Khan and Adnan Siddiqui. During his wedding season, he has been not the only one to garner utmost attention, his better half, Alizey Feroze Khan has also stayed in the limelight, albeit not being associated with the Pakistani media fraternity.

?? A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:14am PDT

Feroze has never missed a chance to embrace his cute spouse and both his sisters follow the path. Both Humaima and Dua never hesitate to exhibit their admiration for their new Bhabi who has already become everyone’s favorite in no time. From her Kheer Rasam to her Ramadan workout, the whole family loves her to bits and we can’t help drooling over these cuties.

@alizeyfk ?????????? A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

Two days back, our favorite thespian has posted a photo of Alizey with a caption, “First lesson. I prayed for life. I did” while she drives a car. Have a look.

A day ago, the starlet, Humaima Malick has posted the same photo as her Instagram story. The new addition to the Malick family has posted the first video on her Instagram account, delineating herself driving a car with utter satisfaction and sheer happiness. She is all smiles while she looks at her hubby, who is apparently sitting in the passenger seat.

If these are not couple goals, we have no clue what couple goals are! We wish the couple a very gorgeous future ahead with all the love and contentment.

