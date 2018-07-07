In Pictures: Junaid Khan’s Moscow Trip Depicts The True FIFA Experience

What do we call a person who has a magical voice box and carries stellar acting skills? That’s hands down Junaid Khan. Having been the backbone of ‘Call’ band, Junaid never resisted astonishing us with his impeccable talent when it comes to acting or even singing. The singer-cum-actor rose to fame with his role in ARY Digital’s ‘Meri Beti’ which has emerged as one of the most successful dramas of ARY Digital. Junaid is currently playing the role of Moonis in Khasara which is considered to be one of the extensively watched dramas of Pakistan garnering massive TRPs.

The musician has been in Moscow, Russia recently, amidst global Football superstars in the midst of the majestic FIFA World Cup environment. The photos that are being uploaded by our favorite singer on his Instagram account carry breathtaking locations incorporating the suave artist himself.

#frompakistanwithlove #russiadiary #moscow #junaidkhan A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:37am PDT

Dressed in a simple street look, Junaid looks dapper as he stands in the middle of a crowded street of Moscow.

#moscowcity A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

Seems like the singer is not alone in the foreign land. He posts this photo of himself and his friends at the Kremlin Wall Necropolis.

#moscowcity #kremlin A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:34am PDT

The Russian port city of Saint Petersburg happens to be the next stop for our hunk. He looks chic in this street array having a historic statue in the background.

#stpetersburg #russiadiaries ???????? A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 24, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Junaid has made sure to carry all his top dresses to look exquisite. He puts on this maroon jacket to look completely debonair in the middle of Peter and Paul Fortress.

#stpetersburg #russiadiaries #junaidkhan A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Junaid Khan proves to be one of the most dynamic artists our country ever produced. Have a look at him stealing the limelight with his flamboyant pitch and adroit style making all the people stop and record this vocal mastery.

Swooning over his classy style statement, totally! He knows how to dress well and he does that every time with an absolute ace!

#saintisaccathedral #stpetersburg #russiadiaries #junaidkhan A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jun 27, 2018 at 5:56am PDT

While floral shirt, black trousers, and white sneakers are constituents of Junaid’s perfect recipe to look ultimately genteel. He has posted this photo a day before coming back to the homeland.

The call lead vocalist ends his trip with a heartfelt note having an abundance of enthusiasm. He writes, “What great 7 days spent at the hosting nation for this year’s #fifaworldcup. Visited 2 cities #moscow and #stpetersburg. Fans came from all parts of the world just for the love of the game. Great preps are done by the host nation to accommodate the fans. The hosting nation was extremely nice and pleasant on the contrary to the Hollywood perception and also a few reviews I read online. But at the end of the day, I am leaving fresh and glad that I came here. Whoever wins the worldcup that still wont matter as the game itself won. It wins the hearts of people everyday and unites them all.” He even praises the makers of Telstar in Sialkot, “Even though Pakistan isnt a part of this game yet but still its not so far off as #WeMadeTheBall.”

In spite of getting back to the routine, we are certain that he still misses the most special seven days of his life. What makes us so sure is the Boomerang he posted yesterday.

#walktheworld #russiadiaries #junaidkhan A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:42am PDT

He is unarguably one of the most humble and talented superstars of Pakistan. We love you as Moonis in Khasara, Junaid!

