In Pictures: Mahira Khan Steals The Limelight in Cannes 2018

“I am a player for Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I am excited but also very nervous and I hope I do not trip and fall,” says the ultimate pride of Pakistan, Mahira Khan, on the instance of the intensively hyped red carpet of Cannes Film Festival.

After the stunning appearances of B’ Town beauties like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangna Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, our very own, Mahira Khan is all set to take the red carpet and this whole festival by storm. Seems like Mahira’s mantra to her success has always been the confidence she possesses. Have a look at her surreal looks from the red carpet that are quite sufficient to grab the attention, love, and praise rather instantly.

The prima donna decides to bring her A-game to her debut at Cannes. The starlet opts for a grand yellow off-shoulder top complemented with an exaggerated sleeve and a long trail of similar color, with a black palazzo and a huge white belt to look absolutely chic.

Our queen killing this side-pose! Have a look at her exquisite ear accessory.

All her fans are crushing on another look of this adorable actress from the ongoing festival. The protagonist wears a phenomenal halter neck white crop-top and teams it up with the trousers of similar color. She finalizes this look with a fabulous floral cape, embellished with drop earrings. She chooses to go for a bun in this attire.

She captions this photo as, “Feelin’ blue never felt so good” and we hands down agree!

Are you ready to get colored away with this photo of everybody’s beloved, Mahira Khan totally slaying in this white pantsuit with colors galore? Don’t forget to witness her mastery when it comes to carrying ear accessories.

The ultimate enchantress decides to go all desi last evening. She dons a silver and beige saree along with a pair of gorgeous earrings. Seems like the diva is now on a mission to look her best, even in side-poses.

Mahira Khan does not only look breathtaking in her grand outfits, she has also taken other apparels with an absolute ace. It’s something in her persona that exhibits charm every time we see her.

In the midst of continuous hustle, the thespian posts this black and white photo oozing infinite charisma.

We are certain that this beauty will never fail to amaze us with her outstanding looks. May she get success in all her future projects.

What are your views on this story? Tell us in the comments below.

Comments

comments