In Pictures: The Azaadi Girl, Sonya Hussyn, Grabbing The Limelight With Style!

Albeit being in a tough competition with other movies starring impeccable actors, Azaadi has become arguably the most anticipated movie to come out this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Azaadi sheds light on a topic no one ever managed to talk about in their respective movies. The movie revolves around the spellbinding valleys of Kashmir but it also delineates the ongoing atrocities and struggle, our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are going through. The upcoming flick is not just confined to sorrow and action, it also delineates a beautiful love story of a British-Pakistani journalist and a Kashmiri freedom fighter.

The movie incorporates a breathtaking cast from the veteran actor Moammar Rana to the absolutely stunning, Sonya Hussyn. The maestro, Nadeem Baig is also playing a pivotal role in the movie along with the gorgeous Mariam Ansari, playing Moammar Rana’s younger sister.

As the movie is scheduled to be released this Eid-Ul-Fitr, the cast has already sat on the bandwagon of the promotional spree. Besides the presence of the ever-dapper, Moammar Rana, the female protagonist, Sonya Hussyn is also garnering an immaculate love for her bubbly persona and her outstanding style statement.

Having started from the Media Junket of Azaadi at a cafe in Karachi, Sonya never missed an opportunity to look chic.

Just have a look at her, donned in all white with these trending odd shoes.

In spite of choosing bulky dresses, our Azaadi girl opts for comfy but stupendous apparels like this one. She looks fascinating in this Monochrome outfit.

Oh! Did you see the Khussa she’s wearing? Absolutely cute!

She looks captivating here, dolled up in this blue traditional attire on a warm May morning.

From the exquisite jewelry to the light makeup, the prima donna has everything on point.

In order to ignite enthusiasm in the hearts of all the youngsters, she, along with her team, has visited a local university clothed in light gray, having precise make-up.

This shade of red lip shade is what makes this lady exhibit sheer beauty.

Setting a new benchmark, team Azaadi has visited Edhi center in the holy month of Ramadan in order to have Iftaar with these cuties and to distribute goodies. On this instance, the diva pulls off this white dress with an ace.

On another promotional day out, Sonya carries a traditional outfit with absolute mastery.

Our favorite thespian arrayed herself in black to look completely surreal with this pose being a cherry on the top.

No matter what, she is always on the verge of stealing the limelight with an ultimate grace.

This look of the Azaadi sensation is undoubtedly summer goals!

Desi or Western, you name it! The Azaadi girl is capable of sprucing up in any thematic appearance.

Sonya also have a great sense of choosing appropriate words as captions for her photos. She captioned this beauteous photo as, “If you are feeling blue, try painting yourself a different color.”

Sonya is hands down one of our most favorite fragments of Azaadi for her flamboyant acting skills and her adroit style statement. Perhaps, Azaadi will arrive in the arena to stay for a long, long time.

