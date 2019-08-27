In Videos: Mr. and Mrs. Hamza Ali Abbasi on their reception

After having a simple yet gorgeous Nikkah ceremony, Hamza Ali Abbasi and the love of his life Naimal Khawar have just hosted their wedding reception yesterday and they certainly look gorgeous together. Just like Nikkah, the venue of their reception has also been utterly sophisticated and classy.

The heartthrob decides to don a black Kurta Shalwar and waistcoat, tarnishing all stereotypes of dressing up in a three-piece-suit in the reception.

Meanwhile his gorgeous better half Naimal Khawar looks sleek, clad in an off-white traditional lengha with minimal makeup and jewelry.

The newlyweds come hand-in-hand to the venue and the way they look is beyond explanation.

Perfect is the only word that comes close to how these cuties complement each other.

They are sporting a consistent smile on their faces ever since they have taken each other as a life partner.

What we love about them is how they are holding hands throughout the event.

They also spend some quality time with the family, with each member being immensely content.

Not only the family members, but Hamza’s buddies also show up on his big day to cherish these important moments of his life.

The entire clan is all smiles on the wedding reception of their beloved, Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also graces the event with his presence.

The cake cutting ceremony was no less than a charm. The adorable couple cuts this beautiful cake amid laughter and fun.

In the midst of the event, Hamza’s buddies express their love and wishes for the couple. The dapper Umair Jaswal sends lots of love and prayers for Hamza and Naimal.

Gohar Rasheed thinks of the reception as a historic moment for, he had never thought of a day of this sort.

Writer and actor Vasay Chaudhary is happy because finally “the change has come.”

FM Qureshi reminisces Hamza’s childhood and adolescence along with a plethora of wishes for him and his bride.

Likewise, we wish Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, a togetherness filled with infinite love and contentment galore.

