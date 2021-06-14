‘Ishq Hai’ is about the attainment of love at any cost

Ishq Hai is a love story of a boy, madly in love with a girl, who goes against all odds to achieve his love.

Shahzaib, against the will of his family and Isra’s family, wants to marry her. Isra’s father who is against love marriage is the biggest hurdle for Shahzaib.

Minal Khan as Isra is an educated and well-mannered girl who wants to maintain the dignity of her family.

Danish Taimoor as Shahzaib is an emotional young man who is willing to do anything for his love.

Saba Faisal as Nafeesa is the dominating mother of Shahzaib and Hashir.

Read: Pardes starts on an exceptionally heartwarming note

Shahzaib is ready to deal with all hurdles to achieve his love!

Mahenur Haider as Nimra is Shahzaib’s cousin, who likes him.

Sajjad Paul as Hashir is the younger brother of Shahzaib, who marries according to his mother’s will.

Mahi Baloch as Sumaira is the younger sister of Nimra who gets married to Hashir.

Saifi Hasan as Nisar is a middle-class family man who is the father of Sumiara and Nimra.

Farah Nadeem as Farhat is the sister of Nafeesa and wife of Nisar. She always wanted to get her daughters married to Nafeesa’s sons.

Sumaira and Nimra dream to marry Shahzaib and Hashir!

Written By: Rehana Aftab

Directed By: Aabis Raza

Cast:

Minal Khan

Danish Taimoor

Babar Ali

Saba Faisal

Farah Nadeem

Saifi Hasan

Mahi Baloch

Sajjad Paul

Azekah Daniel

Saima Qureshi

Faraz Farooqui

Mahenur Haider

Ishq Hai is starting from Tuesday, 15th June at 8:00 PM with a double episode.

What about Ishq hai intrigues you the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.