Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar is on a tour to Pakistan and he apparently loves biryani

Born in Los Angeles, California, the nephew of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Jaafar Jackson is currently in Pakistan on a tour. The rising singer is the son of the legendary songwriter, Jermaine Jackson.

He started exploring Pakistan a few hours after he landed here. He went to two universities, COMSATS and NUST where he interacted with the students and spoke at length about Pakistan.

Related: Beyond the apron

He is currently in Karachi after spending “great” time in Lahore and Islamabad.

He posted a photo of himself standing in front of the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad and captioned it as, “First day in Pakistan. Been looking forward to this trip and experiencing the different cities. Also looking forward to meeting the students at a few of the universities I’ll be visiting.”

The 23-year-old appeared on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera today and spoke about how he is loving Pakistan and its people. In an answer to a question about the food he said he does not remember names, but he is having a lot of food here. He also admires Pakistanis and their love and generosity. He specifically loved “spicy rice with chicken” aka ‘Biryani’ as we call it.

“I grew up playing golf, that was my passion, that was my day to day life; playing golf and doing tournaments,” Jaafar said, speaking about the initiation of his singing career. “And then at the age of 13, my father gave me a Jackson 5 song to practice on and said I would like for you to sing this song in front of me in two weeks. He saw potential in me and ever since that moment, he started to take me to the studio.”

His current tour is just for the introduction and promotion of his single ‘Got me Singing’. He loved the old Lahore while his visit to the city.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments