“Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2” All Revved Up To Show Its First Look!

ARY Films has been the pioneer when it comes to carving out the best direction from extraordinary stories along with the presence of subtle ensemble artistes in its projects. It is safe to say that ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ happens to be the pioneer of pantomime movies in the recent wave of cinema revival in Pakistan. The veteran actor, Humayun Saeed along with Hamza Ali Abbasi, Aisha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary and Sarwat Gillani has played a pivotal part in the grand box office achievement of the movie. With a business of around Rupees Five Hundred Million (500,000,000), Jawani Phir Nahi Ani caps the chart of Pakistani movies’ monetary success making it the second highest grossing movie ever made by Pakistan.

The second installment of the movie has just completed its shooting sprees of Istanbul and Dubai and is currently in the post-production process. Directed by Nadeem Beyg, the sequel of the blockbuster Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is packed with an extremely adroit cast including the veteran Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary, Kubra Khan and the debutant, Mawra Hocane, enthralling in the movie to give its spectators a huge burst of laughter they have never experienced before. The visual treat will also feature B’ Town sensations like Kanwaljit Singh, Shehzad Khan, and the gorgeous Sara Loren, entertaining the audiences with their flamboyant acting skills.

Read Also: These Bollywood Actors Are All Set To Enthral In JPNA2

The lead protagonists, Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhary, Kubra Khan and Ahmed Ali Butt have taken to their social media accounts to divulge that the team has decided to release the official trailer for Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 in lieu of launching a teaser prior. The first look of the second installment is all set to be unveiled at the 25th of this month at a cinema in Karachi amidst excitement and glamour.

We hope that the second round of JPNA will exhibit an enticing plot. Other constituents of its massive success lie in the presence of exquisite actors. We are undoubtedly looking forward to the trailer release of this astounding upcoming flick.

Tell us your views on the story in the comments below.

Comments

comments