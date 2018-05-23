These Bollywood Actors Are All Set To Enthral In JPNA2

One of the immensely boasted flicks of 2018, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is already making headlines for abundant reasons. Having been a highly anticipated movie, the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has garnered immaculate praise across the globe for its flamboyant cast and subtle storyline.

The movie is directed by the talented, Nadeem Beyg and it incorporates adroit actors like the veteran Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary, Fahad Mustafa, Kubra Khan, and the debutant, Mawra Hocane. The cast and crew have just wrapped the shooting of the upcoming flick in Dubai whereas the shooting spell of Istanbul was completed in late 2017. Amidst tiring shooting schedule and time-consuming dialogue delivery, all the celebrities working in the movie have been exhibiting their excitement, working with each other and to work for a movie like JPNA2 through their social media accounts.

The success has not just been confined to the prequel, the sequel has also stolen the limelight for all the right reasons. One of the most pivotal reasons to look forward to this visual treat is the presence of the utterly skillful cast. ARY Films has had a long history of making sure to bring something exceptional to the spectators. Likewise, with JPNA2, ARY Films has introduced two B’ Town thespians to enthrall in a Pakistani flick. The maestro, Kanwaljit Singh has been reportedly divulged as Kubra Khan’s father in the movie. Albeit not being one of the well-known faces of Bollywood, Singh surely is an actor who has played vital supporting roles in a few super hit movies like Rustom, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bang Bang, and Tum Bin 2, amidst abundant others.

The Andaz Apna Apna thespian, Shehzad Khan is also a part of the movie amidst A-list stars galore. Although his character in the movie has not been unveiled, he is surely a part of this highly anticipated upcoming movie.

The authenticity of their appearance in the movie can be determined by this photo depicting Umer Shahzad and Kubra Khan, donned as their characters into the movie.

Well, the presence of these versatile actors along with Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Uzma Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mawra Hocane, Vasay Chaudhry, Umer Shahzad and Kubra Khan has made us hooked to all the developments regarding the movie.

Stay tuned for more updates from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

