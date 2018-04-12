Varun Dhawan Says This For Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2

As we shared earlier, that the second installment of ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ is all set to release this Eid Ul Azha, ample people along with variable celebrities have expressed their anticipation for the release of the flick.

All fans were already excited for the movie to come out but all hell broke loose when a video of the B’town sensation, Varun Dhawan started surfacing on the mainstream social media platforms. Our very own, ‘Student of The Year’ boy, despite all the aggression between neighboring nations and the ongoing ban on Pakistani artistes, said something you will not believe, he said.

He says, “I wish you best of luck for ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani Part 2’, (I know) you have been filming it in Dubai, UAE, best of luck for the release.”

Here’s the video of the ‘Badlapur’ protagonist.



Varun Dhawan wishing #jpna2 the best of luck for its release on #eidulazha

@saeedhumayun @mustafafahad26 @mawrellous @thekubism @ahmedalibutt @nadeembaigdirector @vasaych @salman_ary @jerjeesseja

#aryfilms #salmaniqbalfilms #sixsigmaplus #madeinpakistan Posted by ARY Films on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

The movie, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2, has started filming in Dubai, following its completion of Istanbul part earlier this year. The lead thespian, Mawra has posted a photo earlier this week depicting the cast and makers of the movie.

The ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ girl has also posted a photo of herself, standing with Vasay Chaudhary, who happens to be an actor as well as the writer of the upcoming flick.

Furthermore, Chaudhary has posted an official banner of the movie divulging Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Humayun Saeed and the writer himself.

We are totally exhilarated for the sequel of the Blockbuster to come out. Tell us your views about the story in the comments below.

Comments

comments