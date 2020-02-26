Jeeto Pakistan is coming to Punjab!

Crowned as Pakistan’s only game show which accumulates people from all over the country, ARY Digital’s ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ has been undisputedly the most-watched television game show of the entire 2019 for all the right reasons.

The fans of Jeeto Pakistan not only watch the show with total concentration, they even re-enact their favorite dialogues and moments through different dubbing smartphone applications to show their admiration for the show.

Jeeto Pakistan is unarguably the favorite game show of the entire country and therefore, the powerhouse of energy, Fahad Mustafa is all set to visit Punjab, along with his team for a spree of shows in the biggest province for Jeeto Pakistan aficionados present in Lahore, Sialkot, and Multan. The host has broken the news of his Punjab tour through a video.

The show depicts people from all over the country performing immersive yet funny tasks to get prizes ranging from washing machines and microwaves to bikes, cars and 50 Tola gold. Steered by the heartthrob, Fahad Mustafa, this show does not only have games, but it also carries different genres of questions that can get participants to win perhaps a car or even a handsome amount of gold.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Jeeto Pakistan Punjab tour.

