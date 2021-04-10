Jeeto Pakistan League is here, but with more surprises and Excitement!

Ramzan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar to seek blessings, righteousness, and forgiveness for Muslims across all continents. Last year, due to the pandemic outbreak, the entire world was following precautionary measures of social distancing and safety. Likewise, ARY Digital had also devised a different format for the entire Ramazan transmission, i.e. Shan e Ramzan and Jeeto Pakistan, to ensure the health and safety of its viewers, celebrities, and staff, so that everyone can enjoy a blessed and safe Ramzan.

Due to the pandemic, ARY Digital introduced Jeeto Pakistan League to minimize live audience and people loved it, so much so that the second season of Jeeto Pakistan League is all set to hold you spellbound with even more zeal and surprises. Jeeto Pakistan League ensures not just the attendees, but the entire nation play.

The show has six teams this year; Karachi Lions, Lahore Falcons, Peshawar Stallions, Islamabad Dragons, and Quetta Knights along with the debutant, Multan Tigers. These teams are headed by superstars like Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaista Lodhi, and Sana Javed.

However, Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of defending champions Quetta Knights will be replaced by the immensely talented, Aijaz Aslam.

Moreover, the legendary Shoaib Malik will be heading the new team, Multan Tigers.

In each episode, two captains call players who compete with each other in different games and activities, getting the winning team certain points, while the winning players get prizes ranging from gold and bikes to cars and much more. The show also accumulates callers who can win all these astonishing prizes including cash whilst sitting at home.

its time to support your city’s team. So get ready to create history with Jeeto Pakistan League daily at 7:15 PM, starting from first Ramzan.

Which team you think, you will be vouching for? Have your say in the comments’ section below.