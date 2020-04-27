Here’s how you can become a part of Jeeto Pakistan League

Ramzan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar to seek blessings, righteousness, and forgiveness for Muslims across all continents. This year, due to the pandemic outbreak, the entire world is following precautionary measures of social distancing and safety. Likewise, ARY Digital has also devised a different format for the entire Ramazan transmission to ensure the health and safety of its viewers, celebrities, and staff, so that everyone can enjoy a blessed and safe Ramzan. So following its legacy and while ensuring the safety of people of Pakistan, ARY Digital brings the most anticipated Ramazan transmission for its devoted viewers from all over the world. Specially designed for this time of crisis, this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan and Jeeto Pakistan are helping in bringing hope and spreading happiness among the populace.

The biggest game show of Pakistan, led by the dapper, Fahad Mustafa has already started sprinkling smiles, and love over all its fans across Pakistan with a new theme, ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’. The new format ensures not just the attendees, but the entire nation play.

The show has five teams; Karachi Lions, Lahore Falcons, Quetta Knights, Peshawar Stallions, and Islamabad Dragons headed by superstars like Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaista Lodhi, and Sana Javed respectively. In each episode, two captains call players who compete with each other in different games and activities, getting the winning team certain points, while the winning players get prizes ranging from gold and bikes to cars and much more. The show also accumulates callers who can win all these astonishing prizes including cash whilst sitting at home.

The city whose team stands with the highest number of points towards the end of Ramazan will get a gift of fifteen exclusive Jeeto Pakistan shows after Ramazan.

All you need to do is, send in a text message with your name and the team you are supporting to 8038 and become a part of the Jeeto Pakistan League. Yes, it is as easy as pie!

Which team you think, you will be vouching for? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

