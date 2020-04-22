Everything you can witness in this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan

Ramzan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar to seek blessings, righteousness, forgiveness, and sacrifice for Muslims across all continents.

This year, due to the pandemic situation of Corona Virus the entire world is following precautionary measures of social distancing and safety. Therefore, this Ramzan ARY Digital has also devised a Corona SOP Compliant format of the entire transmission to ensure the health and safety of its viewers, celebrities and staff, so that everyone can enjoy a blessed and safe Ramzan.

So following its legacy and while ensuring the safety of people of Pakistan, this Ramzan once again ARY Digital brings the most anticipated Comprehensive Transmission for its devoted viewers all over the world. Specially designed for this time of crisis, this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan will help in bringing hope and spreading happiness and charity for deprived and needy.

This year’s special Corona SOP complaint Ramzan transmission will be based on the spectacular segments of Shan-e-Iftar, Shan-e-Seher, and Jeeto Pakistan League to educate and entertain our valued viewers in accordance with the sanctity of Ramzan.

Talented and versatile host, Waseem Badami is back with more zeal and passion.

Along with Iqrar-ul-Hassan with his pure and simple style.

Fahad Mustafa is all set for this Ramzan to entertain you with the Biggest Game Show League of Pakistan with a new format.

Keeping up with the tradition of Best Ramzan Transmission for the last 5 years!!!

A culturally oriented and religiously enlightening set of segments in “Shan-e-Seher” transmission will provide a special start to your fast Daily from 1:45 am to 5:15 am (LIVE).

Just like Sehri Transmission, “Shan-e-Iftar” is also filled with spiritually rich programs of diversified feel and notion, that will uplift the essence of Ramzan, starting at 2:30 pm (LIVE).

Start the Shan-e-Ramzan transmission daily with the recitation of the Holy Quran and its translation in the soulful voice of Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi

Alim o Alam, featuring renowned Religious Scholars of different sects as guests, who will use their knowledge to discuss various religious issues followed by a question and answer session in Iftar & Sehri.

Shan e Ilm, a daily Islamic Quiz segment in Iftar and Sehar in which students from different universities and colleges will participate to win a bumper prize.

Shan e Madina, the biggest All-Pakistan Naat Competition in which participants will recite beautiful Naats and this competition will continue throughout Ramzan.

Daily segment of Poetic Recitation by Waseem Badami of famous Urdu Poets.

Naiki, a daily segment of Shan-e-Iftar where Iqrar ul Hassan will reach to the deserving souls who are eager for help. This year this act of charity will be bigger than ever before.

Middath-e-Rasool (S.A.W.W.) will feature various renowned naat khawans, reciting beautiful verses.

Zawia, a debate Competition in Iftar during weekdays. Participants would be selected through auditions to compete with each other based on their debating skills.

A daily segment of Cooking in Iftar by Chef Farah with delicious recipes for our viewers.

Shan e Dastakhwan, a daily segment of Sehri where Wasim Badami along with notable scholars will have LIVE Sehri with viewers while discussing different Islamic queries.

A LIVE segment in Shan-e-Ramzan to celebrate “Roza Kushai” of Kids to encourage them for this good deed.

A special segment on weekends of Shan-e-Iftar where Waseem Badami will conduct traditional Urdu Poetry competition.

Daily Segment in Shan-e-Seher by notable scholar Mufti Sohail Raza Amjadi, where he will suggest different virtuous supplications to the viewers.

A daily intellectual lecture in Shan-e-Iftar on topics of daily matters of our society, in light with Islamic teachings and practices of Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W).

Islamic Stories would be narrated to enlighten our children with historic facts about Islam and prominent Islamic personalities.

A distinguished and renowned celebrity will be the special guest of “Shan-e-Iftar” daily. LIVE interaction with viewers and casual chit chat sessions will make the transmission special.

Daily Segment of Dua in Shan-e-Iftar where scholars will conduct a prayer session to thank Almighty Allah (SWT) with heart touching Qasida Burda Sharif for His generosities and will pray for the wellbeing of human beings around the world at this time of crisis.

This Ramazan the Biggest Game Show of Pakistan will be spreading smiles, compassion, and love to all its fans across Pakistan with a New Theme Jeeto Pakistan League, where the entire nation will play; as its time to support your city team. So get ready to create history with Jeeto Pakistan League daily at 7:30 PM.

Start your regular day this Ramazan with Good Morning Pakistan Ramazan Special, hosted by Nida Yasir, every Monday to Friday at 9:00 AM.

The dramas that will make your Ramadan more entertaining will include Ishqiya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Thora Sa Haq, Ghalati, and Jhooti along with sitcoms Ghar Jamai, and Bulbulay.

Looking forward to having a soulful and blessed Ramzan with you all.

