Are you ready for the unprecedented ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’ this Ramzan?

Ramzan is the holiest month of the Islamic calendar to seek blessings, righteousness, and forgiveness for Muslims across all continents. This year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the entire world is following precautionary measures of social distancing and safety. Likewise, ARY Digital has also devised a Corona SOP compliant format of the entire transmission to ensure the health and safety of its viewers, celebrities, and staff, so that everyone can enjoy a blessed and safe Ramzan.

So following its legacy and while ensuring the safety of people of Pakistan, ARY Digital brings the most anticipated Ramzan transmission for its devoted viewers from all over the world. Specially designed for this time of crisis, this year’s Shan-e-Ramzan will help in bringing hope and spreading happiness and charity for deprived and needy.

This year’s special Corona SOP complaint Ramzan transmission will be based on the spectacular segments of Shan-e-Iftar, Shan-e-Seher, and Jeeto Pakistan to educate and entertain our spectators following the sanctity of Ramzan, with Waseem Badami, Iqrar ul Hasan and Fahad Mustafa sprinkling contentment to viewers across the world.

The biggest game show of Pakistan, led by the dapper, Fahad Mustafa will be spreading smiles, compassion, and love to all its fans across Pakistan with a new theme, ‘Jeeto Pakistan League’, where the entire nation will play; as its time to support your city’s team. So get ready to create history with Jeeto Pakistan League daily at 7:30 PM, starting from first Ramzan.

The show will have five teams; Karachi Lions, Lahore Falcons, Quetta Knights, Peshawar Stallions, and Islamabad Dragons headed by superstars like Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaista Lodhi, and Sana Javed respectively.

