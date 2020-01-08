Iqra Aziz an ultimate liar in Jhooti?

Even after becoming the highest watched television channel and retaining the title for the past nine years, ARY Digital seems to be outdoing itself by bringing one after another spectacular drama to ignite just the right amount of oomph in the hearts of its audiences across the world. Right when people are over the moon excited for Danish and Hania to become a couple in Meray Paas Tum Ho, ARY Digital unveils its next project Jhooti with two gripping teasers starring the immensely talented, Iqra Aziz.

The first teaser depicts Iqra, injured with bruises and wounds all over her face. She starts off by calling her husband and his family cruel and accused them of calling her a liar. However, soon she mentions that she is a fan of her lying capabilities and starts laughing.

In the second teaser, Iqra’s mother asks her to stay home because she is getting married. On the other hand, Ahmed Ali Butt, a shopkeeper, is all thrilled to be getting married and even confesses his true love to her. But she does not want to marry a mere shopkeeper so much so that she fights with her family to try changing their decision.

Adding another feather to its cap, ARY Digital is all revved up to transcend the horizon of the entertainment scene of Pakistan with all its immaculate dramas.

