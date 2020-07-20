Jhooti–A tale of lies and deceit, served with poetic justice

Unarguably, children are the most special and important fragments of any parents’ life, and we often see in our society, the inclination of mothers towards their sons while fathers love their daughters the most. Jhooti is the story of a girl, Nirma, who is immensely loved by her father so much so that he often mistakes her stubbornness and greed for her wishes. He goes against the entire household, just to fulfill Nirma’s wishes and she knows, even if the entire family is skeptical of her, she always has her father on her side.

Being ambitious is one thing, but Nirma aspired to be rich by hook or by crook, which led her to treat everyone related to her, miserably. She took the house she was raised in, as a dystopian land, she needs to get away from, as she says, “Mai paida ghareebon mei hogai thi, maroongi ghareeb nahi (I may have been born in a poor family but I won’t die poor).”

Ironically she does not pay heed to anything her family members say, yet she implements on every advice her friend Samina gives her. On her advice, she gets married to Nasir, who loves her so much but Nirma marries him only to attain all the wealth he possesses. Albeit doing all the efforts and unconditionally loving Nirma, Nasir always ends up with a broken heart because she never really notices anything due to her obstinate determination of owning his belongings.

She leaves no stone unturned to get rid of Nasir after getting all his possessions but because of the love he carries in his heart, he chooses to let go, to a point where the ultimate ‘jhooti’ starts falsely accusing him and his family members of domestic violence, just to pretend to be a victim and play the sympathy card in front of her family members. Exhausted and hopeless Nasir divorces her and leaves for Dubai.

With all the money in hand, Nirma intends to make a profit and she comes in contact with Ali, apparently a successful businessman. His sweet talks and Nirma’s ultimate goal to be rich make her fall in love with him. They get married amid a plethora of lies by Ali.

Nasir is not the only person she manipulates for money, she also insists on selling her father’s house for her share because her husband asks her for money so that they can have properties. Albeit coming to know of bitter truths about Ali, she blindly trusts him for, she is watching her dream of becoming rich coming to life.

Finally, she manages to force her brothers to sell the house and give her the share but little does she know, she is also ripping the relations apart. Ali takes all the money and before she could plan her next move, divorces her, leaving her literally alone in this entire world.

Helpless Nirma tries to go to her brothers for help but they have had enough of her conspiracies, manipulations and lies. Her remaining belongings are snatched and she has nowhere to go. She also tries to go and apologize to Nasir and his mother but does merely an apology after tarnishing the very concept of love from someone’s heart make things better? Does an apology after misusing someone’s unconditional love and sincere efforts make any difference?

Nirma suffers for the lies she had uttered, for the accusations she had put on Nasir and his family, for the uncountable times she had sabotaged her relations with the family members because of sheer selfishness. The girl who, in the first episode of the drama dreams about living a luxurious life, ends up in a mental asylum, telling others if you lie, you will be left alone, by the people who once cared for you.

Jhooti delineates a very huge societal problem we see every day; people lying and using others for their gains, even family members, even their life partners for that matter.

Sure, every parent should fulfill the wishes of their children but they should also silence them with logic when their children act irrationally stubborn about something. If you are favoring your child at literally everything, you are not loving them, you are just giving this world a devil filled with inferiority/superiority complex and toxicity like Nirma.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

