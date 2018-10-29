JPNA2 successfully bags Rs 50 Crore across Pakistan solely!

The second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has become the first ever Pakistani movie to accumulate massive praise in not just Pakistan, but the entire world at large. With its powerful wit and exceptional storyline, along with the presence of flawless superstars in the ensemble cast, JPNA2 has managed to garner a whopping Rs 66.8 Crore worldwide.

JPNA2 is the only Pakistani flick to incorporate all the A-list artistes like Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhry, Mawra Hocane, Sarwat Gillani, Kubra Khan, along with the B’ town sensations like Kanwaljit Singh, Shehzad Khan and the stunning, Sara Loren, enthralling in an upbeat song called, ‘Ishq Hoa Jo Taari‘.

The film exhibits some legit cinematic mastery led by the script of Vasay Chaudhry and the direction of Nadeem Beyg, making it a juxtaposition of just the right amount of humor, action, emotions, and love. JPNA2 has officially transcended all the previous records of the Pakistani cinema industry by being able to collect a tremendous sum of Rs 50 Crore just from the cinemas across Pakistan, setting a remarkable milestone in the history, no other Pakistani, Bollywood or Hollywood movie ever could.

Not only does the movie incorporate fabulous script, commendable actors and a balance of other essential fragments, it also sheds light on the relations between India and Pakistan along with an essence of Naya Pakistan, with an ultimate subtlety. JPNA2 also touches upon how similar both these neighboring countries are with respect to their culture.

ARY Films has been proving to be one of the most essential catalysts to cater extraordinary stories to the audiences in all horizons of the world. We are certain, the time is near when JPNA2 will squash more records nationally and globally.

