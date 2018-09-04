JPNA2 Becomes 2018’s Highest Grossing Pakistani Flick!

Having accumulated exceptional fame for its pantomime script and exceptional cinematography, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani went on to become the second highest grossing movie Pakistan ever produced. Another movie, led by ARY Films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi stays at the top of the chart which has been there for 71 years of the Pakistani cinema.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has been directed by the maestro, Nadeem Beyg, starring the exceptional, Humayun Saeed, along with distinguished actors like Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary, Sarwat Gillani and others. The praise collected by the flick has not been confined to just Pakistan, it was widely celebrated as Pakistan’s most humorous movie internationally until the second installment of it arrived. JPNA2 today has outclassed every Pakistani movie released in the year 2018, becoming the third highest grossing Pakistani movie of all time.

When the wittiest script led by Vasay Chaudhary combines with an extraordinary cinematography by Nadeem Beyg, wonders like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 make rounds all across the horizons for all the right reasons. The movie just released two weeks back and it has already become the talk of the town garnering more than PKR 42 Crores in just two weeks, setting a milestone for the highest business done by any Pakistani movie for the year 2018, with cinemas still jam-packed.

The movie revolves around three best friends; Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhary and Ahmed Ali Butt with an addition of the dapper, Fahad Mustafa, enthralling as the fourth male protagonist. He is in love with the absolutely stunning, Mawra Hocane. Meanwhile, Humayun is romancing the gorgeous, Kubra Khan, who appears to be from across the border. The movie is shot extensively in Dubai and in Istanbul, giving an outstanding array to the overall cinematography. The music of this movie is done by the talented, Arif Lohar, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shuja Haider, Momina Mustehsan, amongst others.

Do you think JPNA2 will become the first Pakistani movie to cross the mighty Rs 100 Crore mark? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

