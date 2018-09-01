Juhi Chawla Is All Praises For JPNA2

There’s no stopping JPNA2 now, as it is on the verge of officially becoming the highest grossing Pakistani flick ever. The amount of traction this movie is getting, both, nationally and internationally, is beyond words could tell. The movie revolves around three friends, having an unusual reunion in another country after years. The movie also delineates a cross-border love story and the hurdles faced by the lovebirds for the attainment of their togetherness. Wadded with an abundance of mirth and emotions, JPNA2 also offers a surreal amalgam of music and dance.

Recently, the veteran Bollywood director, Mahesh Bhatt and the gorgeous, Athiya Shetty have taken to Twitter to embrace the protagonists for their impeccable work in the movie.

The rise and the rise and the RISE of Humayun Saeed! https://t.co/3rcAL6ZFPk — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 24, 2018

Such a fun, fun song!! All the very best to you @MawraHocane ?????????????? #JPNA2 releasing super sooon! https://t.co/fkDhpFUKYp — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) August 11, 2018

The B’ Town starlet, Juhi Chawla, who has been traveling to Pakistan to meet her family various times, has posted a photo on her Instagram account, telling her fans about her presence in Karachi and about the movie she planned to watch here.

The prima donna has had her flight back right after the movie. She stops to talk to the Pakistani media before checking-in for the flight. The amount of contentment and happiness for visiting the country can be easily seen on her face.

Read Also: Juhi Chawla in Karachi

She has praised JPNA2 in her chat with the media. She says, “The entire production of the movie is exceptional, it was so much fun. I love the movie and I kept on laughing for the whole time. I enjoyed the movie so much.” As the response to a question about not talking to Pakistani media, she says, “I have my family in Karachi and I prefer spending a quality time with them.”

We are hands down unexplainably happy about Juhi opting to watch JPNA2 on her recent visit to Karachi, which appears to be for a very small period of time.

What are your views on the story? have your say in the comments section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a mad writer. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments