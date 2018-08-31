Juhi Chawla in Karachi, Pakistan. Watches JPNA2 Amid Friends

As we all know about the recent general elections and the ongoing wave of Tabdeeli and Naya Pakistan, the once rivalry India and Pakistan are on the verge of coming back together, emerging as friends. Navjot Singh Sidhu has attended the oath-taking ceremony of our new Prime Minister, Imran Khan in Islamabad. He has even met the Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his tour of Pakistan.

The veteran Bollywood actress, Juhi Chawla, who is known for her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous personality, is in the city of lights, Karachi, at the moment.

You read it right! She has taken it to her Instagram account to inform her fans that not only is she in Karachi at the moment, she is leaving to watch the blockbuster Pakistani flick, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 as well, amidst her family friends after having lunch.

She writes, “In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends.” She goes on to say, “then to the movies …a delightful Pakistani romcom ‘Jawani Phir Nahin Ani’ … which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story.”

The second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is a potpourri of friendship, love, emotions, mirth and action along with the presence of a flamboyant ensemble cast ranging from the legendary, Humayun Saeed, the humorous, Ahmed Ali Butt, the talented, Fahad Mustafa, to the gorgeous Mawra Hocane and the surreal, Kubra Khan in the list, among few A-list actors from Bollywood. The movie has managed to garner more than 34 Crores in such a short time, capping the list of abundant records set by Pakistani movies.

Juhi Chawla is not the only B’ Town celeb to applaud JPNA2, recently, the Bollywood big gun, Mahesh Bhatt has taken to his Twitter account to praise Humayun Saeed for his extraordinary acting in the movie.

The rise and the rise and the RISE of Humayun Saeed! https://t.co/3rcAL6ZFPk — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 24, 2018

The suave, Sunil Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty has also sprinkled her love for the enchantress, Mawra Hocane for the upbeat song, Aaya Lariye, via her Twitter account. Best friend goals maybe?

Such a fun, fun song!! All the very best to you @MawraHocane ?????????????? #JPNA2 releasing super sooon! https://t.co/fkDhpFUKYp — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) August 11, 2018

We are certain that JPNA2 is here to stay for a long, long time, breaking all the previous records and setting new milestones in and outside of the country. We welcome you to Pakistan Juhi, more power to you!

