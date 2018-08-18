JPNA2: ‘Lahore Terey Te’ Shows Perfect Chemistry Between Humayun And Kubra

After back to back super-successful songs of JPNA2, another upbeat number, ‘Lahore Terey Te’ has just released and it looks like the next Mehndi anthem. The song starts off with Humayun Saeed, donned in a traditional Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat, showing some classy dance moves. As the song proceeds, it reveals the absolutely breathtaking, Kubra Khan, dressed in a Ghagra oozing grandeur.

The overall array of Lahore Terey Te is so soothing that it can grab the attention of its viewers for a while, for its colorful ambiance and lush green garden. The song is an amalgam of adroit and fun-filled dance steps from both the protagonists, Kubra and Humayun. The dance of Lahore Terey Te has been choreographed by the Bollywood sensation, Shabina Khan in the best way possible, making it irresistible to watch.

This juxtaposition of Punjabi and English is intoned by the immensely talented, Waqar Ehsin and Mehak Ali. Meanwhile, the music has been provided by the astounding, Somewhat Super, to make it an undisputed hit. The music is not just a constituent that makes this song so magical, the chorus throughout this entire song gives it a beautiful and unprecedented look.

As the song progresses, it fills the audiences with an infinite amount of energy for its congenial dance moves that are pulled off by our favorite artists with an absolute mastery. This potpourri of mirth and enchanting vocals is all set to become the legit next Mehndi anthem in the ceremonial wedding events of the entire country.

JPNA2 is on the verge of its release in a couple of days across the country on Eid Ul Azha, and the excitement in the hearts of all its fans is truly commendable, making it the highly anticipated Pakistani film of 2018. We are hands down super exhilarated for the visual treat incorporating our favorite artists including Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane, Ahmed Ali Butt, Kubra Khan and Vasay Chaudhary.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments