Stunning Sara Loren Sizzles In JPNA2’s ‘Ishq Hoa Jo Tari’

Five days to go for the official release of the highly anticipated, JPNA2 and the amount of excitement oozing out of people is on another level. Ample people are coming out to exhibit their love and respect for the A-list celebs, on the ongoing promotional spree of the flick.

The trailer and three amazing songs have been released so far and they have garnered exceptional praise in all horizons of the world. The trailer of the movie has managed to get almost 3 Million views on Youtube, followed by Behka Re and Tillay Wali Jooti. Meanwhile, the upbeat song, Aya Lariye is still trending on Youtube.

Another song has just released and it looks like the next party anthem. ‘Ishq Hoa Jo Tari’ reveals the extremely gorgeous, Sara Loren, at its start. Sara looks absolutely surreal, donned in a blue trendy gown, embellished with majestic Jewelry and perfect makeup.

Sara and her entire dance crew have performed every move with complete mastery. The perfectly choreographed dance involves both male and female participants, dressed in exquisite attires, making it an unarguable treat to watch. The song has been shot in a phenomenal club with a black and red theme and sufficient flashlights to make it a splendid affair.

The song also divulges our lead protagonists, the astounding, Kubra Khan along with the eight-packs sensation, Omer Shahzad. Dressed in a beauteous red outfit, Kubra looks spectacular with jewelry oozing grandeur and matte lip shade. Omer looks super-handsome in a light-gray coat with a colorful lapel pin. The stars also show some fun dance moves in the music video.

From the start of this upbeat song, you will certainly feel a familiarity with the voice of the singer. It is because the song has been intoned by the ultimate pride of Pakistan, the owner of a magical voicebox, Momina Mustehsan. The music of the song has been given by the legendary, Sahir Ali Bagga, who is known for his inevitable talent.

Ishq Hoa Jo Tari has every constituent to become an unprecedented hit. What do you think about this flamboyant amalgam of music and dance? Have your say in the comments section below.

