JPNA2’s “Aya Lariye” Is Here To Become The Next Shaadi Anthem!

As the wedding season is already here, the latest song from the highly anticipated flick, JPNA2, Aya Lariye has just released and it delineates the right amount of energy along with the music that can sweep all the spectators off their feet, rather instantly.

The visual treat starts off with the scene depicting a traditional wedding ceremony, revealing the bride and her bridesmaids walking down the aisle amidst the sprinkle of white flowers. The music video further exhibits a grand wedding venue with well-dressed guests. The cutie, Mawra Hocane gets all eyes hooked to the screens as she walks to the center, donned in a gorgeous Baby Pink Ghagra, embellished with precise jewelry. She starts off with her flamboyant dance moves, making all other quests dance along with Dhol beating in the background.

The dapper, Fahad Mustafa arrives at the stage with his boys, donned in a fabulous Burgundy Sherwani. He takes the stage, holding the audiences spellbound, with the girls taking a side, performing their fun-filled steps. Fahad and his crew slay their part of the dance with an absolute mastery. As the astounding Mawra scatters infinite energy through her dance moves, the suave, Fahad comes with Mawra’s traditional Pink Dupatta and gives it over to her, exchanging a plethora of smiles along with an abundance of love and contentment galore.

The song further opens into the scene that depicts Fahad and Mawra running out of an apparent ceremonial occasion, hand in hand with perfect chemistry and an abundance of happiness, dressed in spectacular outfits. The last scene also exhibits other top-rate stars from the cast including the writer of JPNA2, Vasay Chaudhary, the adorable, Sarwat Gillani, the beautiful, Uzma Khan along with the wittiest, Ahmed Ali Butt.

This potpourri of Punjabi lyrics and contemporary beats makes Aya Lariye an absolute treat to the ears. The legendary, Shuja Haider, who is known for his ravishing music, brings his A-game to the studio, along with the immensely fascinating voices of the veteran singer, Naeem Abbas Rufi, and the enchantress, Aima Baig, making it an inevitable success. Either it is the groom’s team or bride’s clan, Aya Lariye is all set to get the friends and family dance with every beat.

We are certain that JPNA2 will garner instant love and praise across the world with its release this Eid-Ul-Azha. What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

