JPNA2’s Tillay Wale Jooti Will Get Your Feet Movin’

It was not long ago when the trailer of the highly anticipated flick of the entire year, JPNA2, took the social media by storm, garnering approximately 2.5 Million views. The first romantic song of the flick, Behka Re, happened to cater the perfect amount of love and magic to the spectators, making it an instant hit with over 1.2 Million views on Youtube.

Today, JPNA2 creates a milestone in the history of Pakistani cinema with unarguably the Bhangra-Hip Hop anthem of the entire year, Tillay Wale Jooti. The song happens to be a potpourri of Desi beats, along with an outstanding amount of energy, having the maestro, Arif Lohar as the cherry on the top.

The song starts off with the signature Punjabi tune, followed by Dhol beats and finally, the legend Arif Lohar appears, making this song an undisputed hit. The song exhibits mainly Punjabi lyrics and a few English verses. Matching the level of professionalism with Arif Lohar can be a pretty hassling job, but Ahmed Ali Butt has intoned his part of the song in a way that it is actually complementing Arif Lohar’s part. Gripping his native musical instrument resembling tongs, ‘Chimta’ in his hands, Arif Lohar provides the required magic to Tillay Wale Jooti amidst all the flamboyant superstars grooving on every beat with complete mastery.

Donned in their best attires, all protagonists of JPNA2 prove to be ultimately exquisite as they take every move with absolute synchronization. From the evergreen, Humayun Saeed, the dapper, Fahad Mustafa, the witty, Ahmed Ali Butt to the stunning, Mawra Hocane, the gorgeous, Kubra Khan, the beautiful, Sarwat Gillani and the astounding, Uzma Khan, each fragment of the entire ensemble cast has catered equal share of proficiency to take Tillay Wale Jooti to entirely new horizons.

Being the title song of JPNA2, Tillay Wale Jooti has the potential to become the favorite song of the entire country. The time is not far when this song will be witnessed becoming a mandatory song to perform on, in every Mehndi. The plethora of energy and fun-filled dance movements depicted through the song will make it every DJ’s next favorite thing, making it an ultimate party anthem in the coming days.

We are certain that Tillay Wale Jooti is here to stay, for a long, long time, for all the right reasons. The second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Azha.

