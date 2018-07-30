JPNA2’s Promotions In Full Swing, From Pakistan To Canada!

Directed by the veteran Nadeem Beyg, the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is a potpourri of love, friendship, laughter, and drama. It comprises of A-list actors ranging from the maestro, Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt and Sarwat Gillani, with an addition of the dapper, Fahad Mustafa, the gorgeous Mawra Hocane and the surreal, Kubra Khan. Vasay Chaudhary has penned down the story of this JPNA2 to make it look captivating on the big screen.

The whole ensemble cast tries various, fun-filled poses for the posters’ shoot. Have a look at these celebs pose with complete ace for the promotional posters of JPNA2.

In order to promote the flick, ARY Films has initiated a little video segment that exhibits the actors tell one of the most interesting stories from their youth. Have a look at the macho, Omer Shahzad, falling in love with his English teacher in school.

Linta from Khasara tells about her Jawani story to her fans. Sarwat confesses painting the walls of her hubby’s house with a spray paint to explain her love, back in the college days.

The owner of exquisite looks and flamboyant style, Fahad Mustafa says that his Jawani story is Humayun Saeed being “Jawaan” ever since Fahad was a kid. He further says that Humayun has been playing a prank on everyone in the fraternity by being consistently young.

The humorous, Ahmed Ali Butt tells his Jawani story to all his fans. It is about the days when he had to ride a horse as per the requirements of a scene but he fell down rather fiercely, injuring his back.

The evergreen, Humayun Saeed tells his Jawani story about a girl he used to like. He comes to know that she is leaving the city so he went directly to the railway station. He jumps in the train which was going Lahore to tell the girl that he likes her.

Team JPNA2, whilst being in Canada exhibits love for the each other, the film and their fans. Have a look.

The handsome, Humayun Saeed, the gorgeous, Kubra Khan and the immensely entertaining, Ahmed Ali Butt have spoken to their fans and the media in Toronto, Canada to talk about their upcoming flick, JPNA2.

Ample fans have marked their presence in the press conference just to have a glimpse of their favorite stars. Have a look at the amount of zeal these fans carry in their hearts for the cast of JPNA2.

Just like all these A-list stars, we are equally excited for this Eid-Ul-Adha because of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

