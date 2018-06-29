JPNA2’s Trailer Garnered Instant 1M Views For All the Right Reasons!

Having accumulated ultimate fame for its pantomime script and exceptional cinematography, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani went on to become the second highest grossing movie Pakistan ever produced. Another movie, led by ARY Films, Punjab Nahi Jaungi stays at the top of the chart which has been there for 71 years of the Pakistani cinema. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has been directed by the maestro, Nadeem Beyg, starring the exceptional, Humayun Saeed, along with distinguished actors like Ahmed Ali Butt, Vasay Chaudhary, Sarwat Gillani and others. The praise collected by the flick has not been confined to just Pakistan, it is widely celebrated as Pakistan’s most humorous movie internationally.

When the wittiest script led by Vasay Chaudhary combines with an extraordinary cinematography by Nadeem Beyg, wonders like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 make rounds all across the horizons for all the right reasons. The theatrical trailer of the upcoming flick just released three days back and it has already become the talk of the town garnering more than a million views in just a couple of days, setting a milestone for the most watched Pakistani movie trailer.

The movie revolves around three best friends; Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhary and Ahmed Ali Butt with an addition of the dapper, Fahad Mustafa, enthralling as the fourth male protagonist. He seems to be in love with the absolutely stunning, Mawra Hocane. Meanwhile, Humayun will be seen romancing the gorgeous, Kubra Khan, who appears to be from across the border. The movie is shot extensively in Dubai and in Istanbul, giving an outstanding array to the overall cinematography. The music of this movie is done by the talented, Arif Lohar, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shuja Haider, amongst others.

We are certain that the second installment of JPNA2 will officially cap all the previous charts, getting infinite laud and love worldwide.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

