JPNA2’s First Look: Unprecedented Script, Ingenious Squad And Unwavering Mirth

June 25th marks the day when the first look of the extensively anticipated flick of 2018 JPNA2, was unveiled and it exhibits an abundance of humor, drama, action, breathtaking locations and extremely adroit protagonists.

A flamboyant script by Vasay Chaudhary along with the direction of the maestro Nadeem Beyg, have made eyes of all the spectators glued to the screens with the release of its official trailer. The movie includes top-notch thespians ranging from the veteran Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhary, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sarwat Gillani, to the additional cast members, Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane and Kubra Khan.

The long-speculated trailer of the movie delineates the plethora of hilarity with an ensemble cast, enthralling in Istanbul, then flying to Dubai to reunite Humayun Saeed with Kubra Khan, a love story which is difficult to sustain since Kubra’s father, Kanwaljit Singh says, “People having passports from any country can have a shelter in Nawab’s place, but the person carrying Pakistani passport can’t.” The film divulges a tale of cross-border love with an appearance of the literal iron man of Pakistan, Omer Shahzad, giving us some serious body goals with his exquisite physique, and six packs, of course.

Marwa, all dolled up, looks drop-dead gorgeous in every scene of the trailer she has appeared in. The diva is all revved up to ooze enthusiasm in the hearts of all the spectators with her stellar acting, being in love with the dapper Fahad Mustafa. Fahad is playing a new character in the movie, suited up in all the debonair outfits, sprinkling the magic of his charming personality with his skillful acting, hooking the audiences to the trailer, urging them to watch it again.

Vasay Chaudhary and Sarwat Gillani have grabbed the limelight with their unsurpassed humor and immensely professional acting. Joining the squad, Ahmed Ali Butt along with his on-screen spouse, Uzma Khan, giving us infinite laughter attacks throughout the trailer.

The presence of Kanwaljit Singh in the movie makes this movie an ultimate piece of art; being irrespective of the caste, creed or nationality. He is in as Kubra’s father who is an Indian and becomes an unavoidable resistance between Kubra and Humayun. Kubra, on the other hand, is so in love with Humayun but she tells him that she knew that the love they carry for each other wouldn’t cross this border. The entry of Omer Shahzad brings a burst of action to the movie as he is seen fighting Humayun with a sword.

The trailer of JPNA2 is so comprehensive that it even gave a glimpse into a few songs and they look absolutely surreal. Bringing the top-rated, Sahir Ali Bagga, Shuja Haider, Arif Lohaar and Shani Arshad along with few others into the game, the music of this movie is unarguably a treat to the eardrums. The theatrical trailer also discloses a fascinating music video revealing the enchantress of dance, Sara Loren, putting the stage on fire with her astounding dance moves.

The theatrical trailer of the second installment of JPNA garnered instant appreciation on Youtube that the video, just after a couple of hours, has set a benchmark with a hundred thousand views and ample comments, praising everything about the upcoming flick.

From the unprecedented script to the unrivaled cinematography and everything in between, the trailer of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 has given us all the reasons to be claimed as officially the most anticipated movie of 2018.

