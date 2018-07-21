JPNA2’s ‘Behka Re’ Is Our New Favourite Love Song For All The Right Reasons!

Eid-Ul-Adha is not even anywhere close but the second installment of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is already getting immense love and praise, making it officially, the most anticipated flick of the year,2018. Ever since the release of JPNA2’s first look, it has never missed a chance to make headlines for ample reasons.

From the subtle roles of the B’Town celebrities, to the appearance of the stunning, Sara Loren in an upbeat song, to the inclusion of a few more actors in the cast, like Fahad Mustafa, Mawra Hocane and Kubra Khan, JPNA2 has so much to offer, making it a complete package of fun-filled cinematic delight.

JPNA2 has just released its first song entitled, Behka Re, and we are hands down swooning over these two adorable couples for they depict the true essence of affection in the music video. As we have already deciphered from the trailer that Kubra Khan and Humayun Saeed will be playing a couple meanwhile, Fahad Mustafa and Mawra will be in love with each other throughout the entire flick.

The love anthem of JPNA2, Behka Re, starts off from the visuals exhibiting breathtaking views of Istanbul, Turkey, revealing Kubra and Humayun sitting in a car. Love is surely in the air as we see the stunning, Kubra, raise her hands to feel the fresh air. The ever-green and handsome, Humayun Saeed seems absolutely in love with the idea of falling in love with Kubra in the movie.

The song also features the suave, Fahad Mustafa, giving us some major couple goals as he dances with the super-cute, Mawra Hocane, with ultimate synchronization and complete mastery. Having a gorgeous chemistry, Fahad and Mawra take this song to an entirely new level in the midst of the waters of Istanbul sprinkling their charm over our screens.

From the beauteous locales to the jolly and sporting locals, the whole music video is a combination of friendliness and fondness galore, exhibiting an astounding grand cruise, the well-celebrated Turkish Lights’ shop, crowded streets and our two favorite couples from JPNA2.

The song is intoned by the maestro, Shiraz Uppal with an adroit fun beat to literally make one feel that the love is in the air. The skillful cinematography and the lyrics of the song have played a pivotal role in making this song a literal love anthem. We are super-excited for the movie to release this Eid-Ul-Adha.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

