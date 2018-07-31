Tillay Wali Jooti’s Teaser Fills Spectators With Immense Excitement for JPNA2!

The highly anticipated movie of the entire year, JPNA2, has just released its trailer a few weeks back and the amount of recognition garnered by the trailer alone is phenomenal. It’s not even a month when the trailer was uploaded and it has already gotten more than 2 Million views and ample comments displaying love from all across the world.

The first song of JPNA2 has also been released a few days back and it has instantly become a massive hit, accumulating 1 Million views and an abundance of praise in the comments’ section. Behka Re is a romantic number, delineating just the perfect chemistry between both the couples.

Despite the filming of the entire movie has completed, the cast and the crew have recently been engulfed in a shooting spree for the promotional song, entitled, ‘Tillay Wali Jooti’. During the shooting process, we have managed to get in touch with few of the celebs in order to know about the song and about the entire movie in particular.

Fahad Mustafa tells about the song which is composed by the protagonist, Ahmed Ali Butt Himself, along with the presence of the phenomenal, Arif Lohar. He says that this song is going to be the greatest one in Ahmed’s career. The maestro, Humayun Saeed tells that the promotional song of this movie is all set to enthrall the screens of all the spectators very soon, meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to release this Eid-Ul-Adha.



The ultimate composer of this promotional song, Ahmed Ali Butt says that this Eid-Ul-Adha is going to be big because the highly anticipated JPNA2 is coming out.



The first look of Tillay Wali Jooti has just released and it looks ethereal. The teaser unveils the protagonists, donned in exquisite attires, dancing on the well-celebrated Punjabi beat. The singer of this song, Ahmed Ali Butt, the dapper, Humayun Saeed and the hunky, Fahad Mustafa are seen enthralling in this teaser of eighteen seconds along with other thespians of the flick.

The entire music video of Tillay Wali Jooti is scheduled to be released in a few days meanwhile JPNA2 is all set to take the cinemas by storm this Eid-Ul-Adha.

